Stay on top of your health: Get screened for cancer

Screening requirements vary by cancer type

In the U.S. general population, an estimated 4.75 million deaths were averted by cancer prevention and screening from 1975 to 2020.

Regular cancer screenings save lives, and for Veterans, staying up to date on these screenings is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your health.

Screenings like mammograms, colonoscopies, pap smears and—for certain Veterans—low-dose CT scans for lung cancer, help detect cancer early, when treatment is most effective. It’s also important to know that many cancers are linked to lifestyle factors. Avoiding tobacco, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, limiting alcohol and protecting your skin from the sun can significantly reduce your risk.

VA’s screening recommendations: the big four

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death among Veterans, affecting more than 8,000 each year, and an estimated 900,000 are at risk for lung cancer due to age and cigarette smoking. Veterans also have a higher rate of lung cancer diagnosis and a lower rate of survival than the general population. A low-dose CT scan can detect lung cancer in its earliest stages, often before symptoms appear, giving you the best chance at successful treatment.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. It’s one of the most common cancers, yet about one-third of eligible adults have never been screened. Screening should begin at age 45 for people at average risk for colorectal cancer, and there are multiple convenient options like the FIT test, which can be done at home and mailed in for results.

Cervical cancer rates have dropped by 50% over the past four decades thanks to increased screening and the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. Screening with HPV tests or Pap tests can help prevent cervical cancer or find it early. Women Veterans should talk with their provider about the right screening schedule and test type for them.

The recommended age to start screening women at average risk for breast cancer with mammography is age 40. This is a change from the previous recommendation to start screening at age 45, as the guidelines were recently updated. The newest science shows that more lives can be saved from breast cancer by starting to screen earlier.

While VA recommends a core set of routine cancer screenings, it’s also important to talk with your provider if you have a higher risk for cancer, including skin or prostate cancer. Your provider can help determine whether additional exams or tests are appropriate based on your personal risk factors and medical history.

Your VA team is here for you

VA providers are committed to helping Veterans live longer, healthier lives. They’ll work with you to determine which screenings are right for you based on your age, risk factors and medical history. Screening tests are used to find cancer before symptoms appear—when it’s most treatable. You may even be able to get screened at home.

Contact your VA provider today and take the next step in protecting your future. For more information on VA’s cancer screenings, visit cancer.va.gov.

For more information about recommended screening tests, visit:

Recommendations for men.

Recommendations for women.