VA Pharmacy Residency Program: From student to specialist

Explore VA’s innovation, patient-centered pharmacy

Pharmacy graduates who are looking to take their careers to the next level, come see what the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) can do for you. VA employs about 7,300 pharmacists nationwide and offers robust programs to train and develop its pharmacy workforce, making it a leader in pharmacy education. Keep reading to learn more about the VA Pharmacy Residency Program and how VA pharmacists help fulfill our mission to care for Veterans.

VA Pharmacy Residency Program

With over 230 residency programs nationwide, VA has one of the largest pharmacy residency training programs in the country, with offerings that include cardiology, psychiatric and oncology pharmacy. One in every eight clinically trained pharmacists is trained at VA, and our pharmacy residents receive extensive direct patient care experience and training in preparation for advanced clinical pharmacy practice.

Learn more about and apply to the VA Pharmacy Residency Program.

Pharmacists at VA

VA pharmacists play a vital role in providing care to Veterans and are recognized as Veterans Health Administration (VHA) health care providers. As experts in medication use and comprehensive pharmacy services, VA pharmacists promote wellness, prevent and manage diseases, and ensure patient safety. VA pharmacists operate with a high degree of autonomy and provide services across a wide range of settings like inpatient acute care and outpatient clinics, collaborating with physicians and other providers to optimize drug therapy and improve patient outcomes.

A VA pharmacy career also offers paramount flexibility. VA pharmacists have access to a nationwide system of facilities across all 50 states, and thanks to federal policy, can practice in any VA location with a single state license.

Join VA

If you’re looking to serve Veterans through innovative, patient-centered pharmacy, VA might be your match. Learn more at VA Careers.