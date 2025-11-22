Colorado strengthens air quality standards to drive 50% reduction in ozone-forming pollution from upstream oil and gas operations

Denver (Nov. 21, 2025): The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission has approved new measures that will drive a 50% reduction in air pollution emissions that form ground-level ozone pollution from upstream oil and gas operations by 2030, compared to 2017 levels. The approved actions include comprehensive updates to air quality regulations and the State Implementation Plan, while strategically directing state resources. The measures mark another significant step toward cleaner air for all Coloradans.

“Clean air is the foundation for a thriving and sustainable community,” said Michael Ogletree, the senior director of state air quality programs. “With these strategic actions, the state reaffirms its commitment to protecting the health of our residents and the environment for future generations to come.”

Ground-level ozone pollution is a harmful air pollutant that can affect lung health, particularly for children, seniors, and those with respiratory conditions. It forms at ground-level when pollutants known as “ozone precursors” react in heat and sunlight. Emissions of volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides are ozone precursors. Gasoline-fueled equipment and vehicles, oil and gas operations, and manufacturing facilities are large sources of ozone precursors in Colorado.

In March 2023, the Governor directed state agencies to develop new rules to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from upstream oil and gas operations by 30% in 2025 and 50% by 2030 in the parts of Colorado that do not meet National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ozone pollution, which are known as ozone nonattainment areas. Following this request, the commission approved new updates to several Colorado Air Quality Control Commission Regulations, targeting sectors emitting high levels of ozone pollution precursors. These include:

Regulation 7: Extending the nitrogen oxide intensity program, expanding leak detection and repair program requirements for oil and gas operations, including storage and transferring processes.

Regulation 11: Identifying more vehicles that emit high levels of ozone precursors.

Regulation 25: Limiting volatile organic compounds for coating materials in aerospace.

Regulation 26: Strengthening emissions controls for combustion equipment and industrial waste in northern Weld County.

The commission included many of the regulatory updates in changes to Colorado's State Implementation Plan. The plan outlines actions that Colorado is taking to reduce air pollution in the ozone nonattainment areas. Additionally, the updated plan allows for further technical analysis to support future policies reducing ground-level ozone.

The commission also revised administrative protocols and regulatory language. These changes will make ozone pollution-reducing programs, such as the federally required vehicle emissions testing program, sustainable over the long term, correct outdated language to align with current state and federal requirements, and revise modeling and emissions credit rules to make compliance easier.

The commission approved a strategic proposal to proactively reclassify portions of the state as nonattainment for the 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standard for ground-level ozone. The reclassification would impact a smaller section of northern Weld County. If the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approves the voluntary reclassification request, this would enable the state to focus additional resources on reducing emissions without the burden of administrative tasks.

Colorado is committed to continuing its work on reducing emissions within its control. Learn more about the actions the state is taking to work towards meeting federal ozone pollution standards.

