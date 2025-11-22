Comer: Bill and Hillary Clinton Must Appear for In-Person Depositions

WASHINGTON – Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) sent a letter to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s attorney, David Kendall, emphasizing that while the Committee remains engaged in good-faith negotiations, the Clintons are required to comply with lawful subpoenas and appear for scheduled in-person depositions.

“The House Oversight Committee is continuing its review of the federal government’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. In July, Democrats and Republicans on this Committee approved a motion to issue subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton. The Committee has since worked in good faith to schedule in-person depositions, but further delays are unacceptable. Given their history with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, any attempt by the Clintons to avoid sitting for a deposition would be in defiance of lawful subpoenas and grounds to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. The Committee looks forward to confirming their appearance and remains committed to delivering transparency and accountability for the survivors of Epstein’s heinous crimes and for the American people,” said Chairman James Comer.

In the letter to the Clintons’ attorney, Chairman Comer states that Bill Clinton’s deposition is scheduled for December 17, 2025, and Hillary Clinton’s deposition is scheduled for December 18, 2025.

On July 23, 2025, the Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform approved a motion by voice vote directing the Committee to authorize and issue deposition subpoenas for Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. The Committee may use the results of this investigation to inform legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations.

Read the letter to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s attorney, David Kendall, here.