“Stone-Cold Liar:” Chairman Comer Slams Hakeem Jeffries for Lying About His Campaign’s Solicitation for Epstein Cash

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today delivered a speech on the House floor exposing Democrats’ connections to Jeffrey Epstein and their failed anti-Trump hoax, following the Oversight Committee’s release of more than 30,000 pages of documents from the Epstein estate. In his remarks, Chairman Comer detailed how an email within the documents shows House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s (D-N.Y.) campaign solicited money from Jeffrey Epstein five years after his conviction for child sex crimes. This week, Leader Jeffries called Chairman Comer a “stone-cold liar” for stating this fact. Chairman Comer called on Leader Jeffries to acknowledge the communication and tell the truth.

Below are Chairman Comer’s remarks:

Thank you, Madam Speaker.

I’ve taken to the floor today to respond to Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries calling me a, quote, “stone-cold liar,” during a press conference defending the recent discovery of Democrats’ communications with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

And I bring with me something that he and many of his fellow Democrats, Democrats like Jamie Raskin, Jasmine Crockett and Stacey Plaskett, apparently detest.

And that is a thing called evidence.

On Tuesday, I gave a speech on the House floor detailing the House Oversight Committee’s good work to date on our Epstein investigation. After all, Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrats in Congress, and their allies in the corporate media have been demanding a full release of the Epstein documents for months, including all the documents from the Epstein estate.

So, without hesitation, I subpoenaed all of the Jeffrey Epstein estate documents. Because I, as well as my Republican colleagues on the House Oversight Committee, we want to know what really happened, what went on, and who was involved in these unspeakable crimes.

We want justice for the survivors. That’s why we’re doing this investigation.

So, the House Oversight Committee obtained over 30,000 pages of documents from the estate.

Unlike the Democrats who only released 10 of those over 30,000 pages of documents, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee released every single document on the website for the American people to see.

Democrats and many in the media were anxiously clutching their pearls in anticipation of potential dirt on President Trump. In the end, after full transparency by the Republicans on the Oversight Committee, there was nothing new about the President’s former relationship with Epstein, and certainly nothing scandalous.

But we did find two sitting Democrat Members of Congress had communications with Epstein.

First, it’s been highly reported and debated about Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett texting during an Oversight Committee hearing with Jeffrey Epstein while trying to conspire with him to hurt Donald Trump—or embarrass—Donald Trump.

But according to Jamie Raskin, that was okay because Mr. Epstein “was her constituent.”

How embarrassing a rationale is that?

But the second communication was this email right here: Hakeem Jeffries’s campaign reached out directly to Jeffrey Epstein, soliciting campaign dollars for, quote, “Brooklyn’s Barack.”

Now, whereas Jamie Raskin explained Plaskett’s texts with Jeffrey Epstein being communications with a constituent, Hakeem Jeffries denied its existence.

He said I was a “cold-stone liar” and then called me names for a second week in a row.

Let’s read to make sure.

“To Jeffrey Epstein” —that’s real Jeffrey Epstein, not Jasmine Crockett’s Jeffrey Epstein—this is the real Jeffrey Epstein from Hakeem Jeffries’s campaign.

“Dear Jeffrey, we are thrilled that we are working with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, one of the rising stars of the New York delegation, sometimes referred to as ‘Brooklyn’s Barack.’

[…]

“Hakeem is committed to electing a Democrat majority in 2014 and is encouraging his friends to participate in a DCCC fundraising dinner with President Obama and Hakeem Jeffries.”

It ends with a number for Jeffrey Epstein to call to go to the dinner and, “get an opportunity to get to know Hakeem better.”

Here’s the evidence. The email speaks for itself.

The only stone-cold liar in this debate is Hakeem Jeffries.

So, Mr. Minority leader, take a deep breath, chill out, stop lying, stop with the juvenile name calling, and own up to the fact that your campaign solicited campaign cash from Jeffrey Epstein.

