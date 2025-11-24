CXperks & 22X Ventures Form JV to Advance Behavioral Data Engagement for Healthcare & Experience-Driven Industries

CXperks & 22X Ventures launch a JV bringing privacy-safe behavioral intelligence & advanced ecosystem tech to transform engagement across key industries.

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CXperks and 22X Ventures Form Joint Venture to Advance Behavioral Data Engagement for Healthcare and Experience-Driven IndustriesCXperks, a leader in privacy-safe behavioral engagement platforms, today announced a strategic joint venture with 22X Ventures, a global venture builder and private equity firm. This partnership is set to redefine customer and patient engagement by integrating deep behavioral intelligence with cutting-edge ecosystem technologies, delivering unprecedented insights and measurable ROI for healthcare, retail, hospitality, and other experience-driven sectors.The alliance merges CXperks’ frictionless platform, which captures rich, anonymous behavioral signals without apps, logins, or personally identifiable information (PII), with 22X Ventures’ curated ecosystem of transformative technologies and global commercialization expertise.Through a simple QR code or SMS (text), CXperks transforms passive waiting time into active, engaged moments. The platform allows organizations to gather real-time data on content preferences, dwell time, and engagement patterns. This enables businesses to enhance customer and patient experiences, significantly reduce perceived wait times, and drive valuable actions—from generating reviews and loyalty sign-ups to encouraging repeat visits—all while maintaining strict compliance with healthcare privacy regulations.Key objectives of the joint venture include:• Accelerating enterprise adoption across healthcare, automotive, hospitality, and other sectors.• Integrating cutting-edge technologies from the 22X Ventures portfolio, including Digit Blue AI for hyper-personalized solutions and CITYLINK IO's digital twin intelligence for supply chain and spatial analytics.• Empowering 22X portfolio companies with real-time behavioral insights to sharpen customer acquisition, strengthen retention, and deepen understanding of behaviors.“Today’s experience-driven organizations demand intelligent tools that boost satisfaction and operational efficiency, without complicating workflows or risking data privacy,” said Scott Janney, CEO of CXperks. “Our partnership with 22X Ventures enables us to rapidly scale a platform that delivers exactly that: compliant, scalable, and instantly actionable behavioral intelligence.”“In a competitive landscape, real-time behavioral insights are a fundamental driver of growth,” said Minh Le, CEO of 22X Ventures. “CXperks provides a powerful, privacy-first solution that strengthens loyalty and uncovers hidden opportunities. By connecting it with our ecosystem—especially the predictive power of Digit Blue AI and the operational intelligence of CITYLINK IO—we can maximize customer lifetime value and redefine engagement across entire industries.”The joint venture is now active and welcoming new commercial partners.About CXperksCXperks is a behavioral engagement platform that empowers organizations to transform customer and patient experiences through anonymous, real-time insights—without requiring an app, login, or any personally identifiable information. By enabling seamless interaction via QR code, app integration, or SMS, CXperks connects businesses with their patrons in an instant. The platform delivers digital entertainment and targeted ad placements that drive measurable ROI, while providing direct access to real-time data. This allows businesses to make informed decisions and update their engagement strategies within the platform immediately.Learn more at: www. Cxperks.comAbout 22X Ventures22X Ventures is a venture builder and private equity firm that invests in a curated ecosystem of connected, transformative companies. Its mission is to create sustainable value by actively connecting its portfolio to drive collective growth. This "ecosystem-first" approach is powered by its 22X Ventures FACTORY, opening across the U.S., which provides strategic scaling support. Two of 22X Ventures’ core platforms drive intelligence and automation:• CITYLINK IO: Leveraging digital twin smart city technology for superior supply chain and operational optimization.• Digit Blue AI: Incorporating cutting-edge artificial intelligence for personalized, predictive solutions.By uniting this powerful network, 22X Ventures ensures its companies don't just succeed in isolation—they accelerate each other's growth to redefine entire industries.Learn more at: www.22xventures.com Media Contact:Lauren K. JanneyCo-Founder/Chief Experience OfficerCXperksEmail: info@cxperks.comMarissa ThomsonProgram Director & Media, 22X VenturesEmail: info@22capitalpartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.