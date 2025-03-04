Magazine Jukebox Expands Brand as CXperks to Elevate Customer Experiences

Magazine Jukebox's new name and slogan CXperks Branding

Magazine Jukebox is now CXperks, expanding beyond magazines to enhance customer engagement with seamless, app-free experiences in waiting spaces & beyond

Magazine Jukebox is now CXperks, a name that better represents the company's mission to enhance customer experiences with seamless, app-free digital engagement.” — Scott T. Janney, CEO/Co-Founder of CXperks

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magazine Jukebox is now CXperks, a brand expansion that reflects its growth beyond digital magazines to enhanced customer engagement. The new name, CXperks, is accompanied by the slogan: 'Elevating the Customer Experience starts with perks.' This initiative supports the company's commitment to improving customer and patient experiences globally while expanding the platform's content offerings."Magazine Jukebox is now CXperks, a name that better represents the company's mission to enhance customer experiences with seamless, app-free digital engagement," said Scott T. Janney, CEO and Co-founder of CXperks.. "The company remains focused on delivering innovative solutions that improve the way businesses engage with their patrons."The CXperks brand introduces a refreshed identity while preserving the core features and curated content that partners and users rely on. The transition is designed to be seamless, ensuring uninterrupted service and maintaining the high standards associated with the brand.This expansion marks the next phase in the company's efforts to enhance engagement and entertainment solutions in waiting spaces and beyond, continuing CXperks’ tradition of innovation and excellence while maintaining the trusted foundation built by Magazine Jukebox.For further information, visit cxperks.com or contact the support team at info@cxperks.com.About CXperks:CXperks is a leader in delivering digital experiences, offering curated content and entertainment solutions to businesses and their patrons. Leveraging advanced technology and a commitment to engagement, CXperks builds on Magazine Jukebox’s foundation to provide expanded solutions for businesses and their customers. With innovative technology and a dedication to enhancing engagement, Magazine Jukebox continues to set the standard for redefining waiting spaces and beyond.

CXperks launch video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.