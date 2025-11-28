New Virtual Idol Group Densetsu.EXE's First Single Releases Today

The members of Densetsu.EXE - Mint Fantôme, Victoria Roman, and Phoebe Chan!

Mint Fantôme, Victoria Roman, and Phoebe Chan debut their first single, Densetsu☆MVPs!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent VTubers Mint Fantôme, Victoria Roman, and Phoebe Chan released their debut single today as members of virtual idol group Densetsu.EXE, created in partnership with Setsuna Production.This legendary idol group is the reincarnation of VShojo’s planned idol unit, brought to life by Setsuna Production. Setsuna Production, in its mission to elevate creators, is offering support for the group in merch production, event planning, and project management. However, full ownership and control over Densetsu.EXE and its creative vision lies in the hands of its members. All three members remain independent talents, united under the banner of a VTuber indie idol group.Densetsu.EXE is a love letter to Japanese culture and its idols, formed from its members’ shared passion to shine as bright as the legends that came before and forge their own brilliant path forward. Their debut song, “Densetsu☆MVPs,” is composed by Umuya Aneta, an accomplished Japanese composer who worked on the soundtrack for the popular anime Macross Delta. Hoping to introduce their unique style to the masses, the song focuses on their individual styles while showcasing how well they sound together in combined harmony.The group’s members include Mint Fantôme, an established creator within the VTuber space, Phoebe Chan, a 2.5D idol that performs both on real stages and virtual ones, and Victoria Roman, who is making her own debut as a VTuber member of Densetsu.EXE. As a VTuber idol unit, all members of Densetsu.EXE will both perform as idols and stream on YouTube. Themed on the idea of ‘legendary beings,’ Mint, Victoria and Phoebe represent a Yurei (ghost), Yokai (monster), and Yosei (fairy) respectively. The Japanese word “densetsu” itself means legendary, and the group hope to encompass that word as they take on the challenges of the music scene.The group is a first-of-its-kind endeavor for Setsuna Production, led by Andrew“Steiner” Hodgson, a well-known Japanese-English translator and idol manager.On the partnership, Steiner said the following:“Seeing the damage done by VShojo’s collapse, it didn’t sit right with me having the dream end there. These three girls are incredibly talented and deserve the opportunity to thrive both as independent personas and as a unit. Setsuna Production is fully committed to backing all three talents and seeing their aspirations taken seriously. We’ve picked up as many pieces as possible to forge them anew, now we’re ready for them to shine on the stage. Densetsu.EXE is a bold new creative step for Mint, Vicky, and Phoebe, and I am proud to adopt a support role as they take that step. Please wish them the best of luck in this endeavor, and keep your eyes peeled through the year ahead. They’re idols in the truest sense of the word, and we’ve already got some exciting plans in the works!”Densetsu.EXE premiered their first group song together on YouTube, Thursday, November 27th 5PM PST / 8PM EST.Densetsu.EXE Official Twitter Account: https://x.com/densetsuexe Densetsu.EXE Official YouTube Account: https://www.youtube.com/@densetsu-exe Mint Fantôme Official YouTube Account: https://www.youtube.com/@mintfantome Victoria Roman Official YouTube Account: https://www.youtube.com/@vickyroman_idol Phoebe Chan Official YouTube Account: https://www.youtube.com/@feebeechanchibi To contact Densetsu.EXE about potential partnerships and opportunities, please reach out to contact@densetsu.moe.

Densetsu.EXE - Densetsu☆MVPs (Official Music Video)

