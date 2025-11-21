District of Arizona Charges 174 Individuals for Immigration-Related Criminal Conduct this Week

PHOENIX, Ariz. – During the week of enforcement operations from November 15, 2025, through November 21, 2025, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona brought immigration-related criminal charges against 174 individuals. Specifically, the United States filed 102 cases in which aliens illegally re-entered the United States, and the United States also charged 52 aliens for illegally entering the United States. In its ongoing effort to deter unlawful immigration, the United States filed 17 cases against 19 individuals responsible for smuggling illegal aliens into and within the District of Arizona. Protecting law enforcement officers is a key part of border vigilance, and federal prosecutors also charged one defendant for assaulting a Border Patrol agent.

These cases were referred or supported by federal law enforcement partners, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE ERO), ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Border Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Recent matters of interest include:

United States v. Juan Francisco Gutierrez: On November 17, 2025, Juan Francisco Gutierrez was charged by complaint with Transportation of Illegal Aliens for Profit. Gutierrez was observed driving a Chevrolet Suburban on a remote road approximately one mile north of the border. When agents attempted a vehicle stop on Gutierrez's vehicle, he fled from agents for 20 miles before agents used a vehicle immobilization device to stop his Suburban. When the Suburban came to a stop, multiple subjects fled from the vehicle. In total, nine aliens from the Suburban were apprehended. Gutierrez is a citizen of El Salvador and was in the United States with a temporary work visa. Case Number: 25-MJ-03294-TUC-MAA

United States v. John Michael Sparks: On November 14, 2025, John Michael Sparks was charged by complaint with Transportation of an Illegal Alien. Sparks drove to the Ajo Border Patrol Checkpoint on State Route 85, where he encountered a Border Patrol Agent conducting inspections. The Border Patrol Agent observed Sparks and one front-seat passenger who was wearing camouflage. Upon request, Sparks provided an Arizona driver’s license, and the passenger provided a Mexican voter registration card. The Border Patrol Agent suspected a human smuggling event and referred Sparks to secondary inspection. At the secondary inspection, immigration checks confirmed that the passenger is a citizen of Mexico, illegally present in the United States. Case Number: 25-MJ-06479-PHX-ASB

United States v. Eliver Gonzalez-Gomez: On November 20, 2025, Eliver Enrique Gonzalez-Gomez was charged by complaint with Transportation of an Illegal Alien. Homeland Security Investigations agents observed Gonzalez-Gomez driving a vehicle that appeared weighed down on Interstate Highway 17 Northbound. Agents suspected the vehicle was involved in human smuggling and initiated a vehicle stop. Gonzalez-Gomez first attempted to flee in the car and then later attempted to flee on foot into active highway traffic before he was ultimately apprehended. After apprehending Gonzalez-Gomez, agents removed ten passengers, including two unaccompanied minors, from the vehicle. None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts. Immigration checks confirmed that Gonzalez-Gomez and eight of the passengers are citizens of Mexico and two of the passengers are citizens of Guatemala, all unlawfully present in the United States. Case Number: 25-MJ-05525-PHX-DMF

A criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

