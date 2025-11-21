Applications Open for Saskatchewan's Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Tax Credit

CANADA, November 21 - Released on November 21, 2025

New Program to Boost Private Investment in the Manufacturing Sector

Today, Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding announced that applications are now open for the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Investment Tax Credit, a new program designed to help Saskatchewan businesses attract investment and expand operations.

"This new tax credit supports Saskatchewan's growing manufacturing sector by making it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to access the capital they need to expand," Kaeding said. "It encourages investment right here at home, helping companies purchase new equipment, upgrade facilities, and create good jobs for Saskatchewan people."

The SME Investment Tax Credit is a three-year pilot program offering a 45 per cent non-refundable tax credit to individuals and corporations that invest in an eligible Saskatchewan-based small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprise.

Eligible businesses must operate within either the food or beverages manufacturing sector or the machinery and transportation equipment manufacturing sector. Approved investors can earn up to $225,000 in tax credits per year, while eligible businesses can raise up to $4 million under the program.

Pile O' Bones, a craft brewery located in the heart of Regina, is one of these eligible businesses. Known for their handcrafted beers, ciders and kombucha, they are excited for the opportunities the tax credit will bring to the industry.

"As a small Saskatchewan brewery, we know firsthand how much heart and hard work goes into building a local business," Pile O' Bones CEO Glenn Valgardson said. "The SME Investment Tax Credit is a considerable boost for entrepreneurs who believe in this province and want to grow right here at home. Programs like this help turn local passion into lasting jobs and stronger communities, and that's something every Saskatchewan resident can raise a pint to."

Applications for both businesses and investors are being accepted through the SME Tax Credit Online Application Portal. Applications are open until June 2028.

The SME Investment Tax Credit supports the goals of Saskatchewan's Growth Plan by driving private-sector investment, creating jobs, and strengthening the province's manufacturing base.

For more information or to apply, visit: Saskatchewan.ca.

