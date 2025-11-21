2025 Lieutenant Governor's Post-Secondary Teaching Award Recipients Announced

CANADA, November 21 - Released on November 20, 2025

Four of Saskatchewan's leading post-secondary educators have been recognized with the Lieutenant Governor's Post-Secondary Teaching Award, celebrating their excellence in teaching and dedication to providing innovative, high-quality learning experiences for students.

"Congratulations to the 2025 recipients on this special recognition," Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre said. "Excellence in teaching prepares students to become successful leaders in their communities. These talented educators are nurturing individuals who will help our province to prosper in the future."

The 2025-26 recipients are:

Dr. Neil Chilton, University of Saskatchewan - Distinguished Teaching Award;

Dr. Carly Priebe, University of Saskatchewan - Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Teaching Award;

Dr. Kurtis Boyer, University of Saskatchewan - Indigenous Teaching Excellence Award; and

Dr. Paula MacDowell, University of Saskatchewan - Innovative Teaching Award.

"This award is an opportunity to honour the remarkable educators and leaders who are shaping the future of post-secondary education in Saskatchewan," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "We are grateful for their mentorship and unwavering commitment to student success."

The Lieutenant Governor's Post-Secondary Teaching Award is a provincial honour that acknowledges exceptional contributions to student engagement and learning. It also supports recipients in pursuing national recognition through prestigious teaching awards.

Established in 2023, the award is presented annually to educators from publicly funded post-secondary institutions across Saskatchewan.

This year, faculty and staff members from eligible institutions submitted 22 nominations. The call for nominations is announced each spring.

For more information about the award, its recipients and how to nominate, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/heritage-honours-and-awards/lieutenant-governors-post-secondary-teaching-award.

