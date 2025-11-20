Governor Abbott Names President, Appoints Three To Sabine River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, November 20 - November 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott named Cliff Todd as president of the Sabine River Authority Board of Directors and reappointed Richard “Blair” Abney, Joshua A. “Josh” McAdams, and Kevin M. Williams for terms to be determined as set forth by law. The purpose of the Sabine River Authority is to conserve, store, control, preserve, utilize, and distribute the storm and flood waters and the waters of the Sabine River and its tributaries.

Cliff Todd of Long Branch manages the assets of his farm and ranch operations in Panola County and is an Executive Vice President for Topcat Companies in Longview. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and board member of UT Health Carthage. He serves as a commissioner with the Panola County Emergency Services District. He is the past member of the Austin and Carthage Rotary Clubs. Additionally, he is a member and deacon of Central Baptist Church of Carthage, and is a longtime adult Sunday school teacher. Todd received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Richard “Blair” Abney of Marshall is an appraiser and owner of Abney Valuation Group, PLLC. He is a member of the Appraisal Institute and its National Government Relations Committee. Additionally, he is an investment committee member for the Court Appointment Special Advocates (CASA) Tri-County Board, board member of the Pelz Family Foundation, and a volunteer for First Methodist Church – Marshall. Abney received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Baylor University.

Joshua A. “Josh” McAdams of Center is the owner of Midstream Transportation and vice president of McAdams Propane Company. He is president-elect of the Texas Propane Gas Association and a member of National Propane Gas Association. In addition, he is president of Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center and a member of Shelby County Cookers and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Area Go Texan Committee. McAdams received a Bachelor of Business Administration in management from Texas A&M University (TAMU).

Kevin M. Williams of Orange is owner of Cypress Bayou Industrial. He serves on the board of First Financial Bank, and as a member of Rotary District and Associated Builders & Contractors. In addition, he is a member of Faith United Methodist Church and Krewe De Bon Amis. Williams received a Bachelor of Science in economics from TAMU.