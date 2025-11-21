Submit Release
New Opinion: November 21, 2025

Highlight: A sufficient majority was not reached to declare unconstitutional N.D.C.C. ch. 12.1-19.1, which criminalizes abortion with exceptions. The effect of the separate opinions is that a district court judgment declaring N.D.C.C. ch. 12.119.1 unconstitutional and void is reversed.

