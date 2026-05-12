Product Safety Consulting CEO John Allen Snags In Compliance Cover Story

John Allen In Compliance magazine Product Safety Consulting

Allen details how product launches are won or lost long before the deadline

When you know why clearances are required, you understand electrical breakdown. When you grasp why specific materials are needed, you understand material properties and failure modes.” — John Allen, President and CEO of Product Safety Consulting.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Safety Consulting, Inc., a recognized leader in product safety and regulatory compliance from concept to certification, announced today that President and CEO John Allen has been published as the featured author in the May 2026 issue of In Compliance Magazine — the industry’s leading publication for product safety, EMC, and regulatory compliance professionals.

Allen’s article, “Product Safety, Certifications, and Compliance: The Decisions That Determine Market Success,” draws on four decades of experience navigating the global certification landscape to deliver a practical guide packed with stories from the field for engineers and product development teams. The piece is featured in the May 2026 print and digital edition of In Compliance Magazine, available now at incompliancemag.com.

About the Article

The article tackles one of the most persistent and costly problems in product development: what happens when compliance is treated as an afterthought rather than a foundational design requirement. Allen draws from experience across countless product categories to evidence that the projects that succeed in global markets are almost always the ones where safety and certification were threaded into the development process early on. His writing strikes a hopeful note, asserting that compliance failures are both predictable and preventable.

Tapping into real-world examples accumulated over 40 years in the field, Allen walks readers through the certification landscapes of the US, Canada, and Europe, the most common pitfalls that stop production lines cold, and a clear set of recommended steps for engineers who want to build compliance into their process.

“Compliance comes with the gift of foresight. When you know why clearances are required, you understand electrical breakdown. When you grasp why specific materials are needed, you understand material properties and failure modes. The more you understand the ‘why,’ the safer everything you build becomes.” — John Allen, President & CEO, Product Safety Consulting, Inc.

Why This Publication Matters

In Compliance Magazine is regarded as the premier trade publication for product safety engineers, regulatory professionals, and compliance managers across North America and beyond. Being selected to pen the cover story signifies recognition as a master of his craft from the professional community Allen has served throughout his career.

About John Allen & Product Safety Consulting, Inc.

In addition to his role at Product Safety Consulting, Inc., John is a past president of the IEEE Product Safety Engineering Society, an IEEE Senior Member, and currently serves as the Compliance 101 Technical Committee Chair — a body of work that reflects a career spent actively shaping how the industry teaches and practices compliance.

Product Safety Consulting, Inc. is a leading product safety and regulatory compliance firm with forty years of expertise from concept to certification. The company works with manufacturers of consumer appliances, industrial controls, medical devices, and other products to navigate global certification requirements, reduce time to market, and build safety into the product development process from the ground up. Product Safety Consulting, Inc. serves clients across North America, Europe, and global markets.



Media Contact

John Allen, President & CEO

Product Safety Consulting, Inc.

jrallen@productsafetyinc.com

productsafetyinc.com

The full article is available in the May 2026 issue of In Compliance Magazine at incompliancemag.com.

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