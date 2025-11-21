The Republican Recap: Week of November 17, 2025

Here’s a recap of what Republicans achieved on the House Floor this week: Keeping Violent Criminals Off D.C.’s Streets ✅ Currently, the District of Columbia has a cashless bail policy that prohibits using cash bail as a condition for pre-trial release. This reckless policy allows soft-on-crime progressive judges to release dangerous criminals onto the streets of D.C. with only a promise to not re-offend and show up for their future court date, resulting in multiple arrests and putting public safety at risk. We cannot allow dangerous criminals to roam the streets freely and threaten the safety of everyone in our nation’s capital while they await trial. It’s past time for D.C. to abandon its soft-on-crime policies and make sure those charged with committing violent crimes remain behind bars to ensure the safety of law-abidding Americans. This week, House Republicans continued our fight to make D.C. safe for visitors and residents by passing legislation that keeps violent and dangerous criminals off our streets. Our bill amends the current D.C. Code to mandate the detention of individuals charged with violent and dangerous offenses and implement cash bail for crimes that threaten public safety, such as aggravated assault and obstruction of justice. This legislation codifies Executive Action taken by President Trump to clean up D.C. crime and make our nation’s capital safe again. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s legislation, H.R. 5214, the District of Columbia Cash Bail Reform Act, amends D.C.’s pre-trial release and detention processes to require mandatory pre-trial detention for defendants charged with violent crimes and for cash bail or bail bonds for defendants charged with certain crimes concerning public safety and order. “New Yorkers know that Kathy Hochul’s failed bail reform has unleashed a crime wave across our state by emboldening violent criminals and putting law-abiding New Yorkers in harm’s way. Kathy Hochul's failed bail reform has literally caused murders, assaults, rapes, and heinous crimes to be committed against law abiding New Yorkers. As the Worst Governor in America Kathy Hochul continues to fuel her crime crisis and wage war on our corrections system by closing more prisons, she has made clear she will always side with criminals over law abiding New Yorkers,” said Rep. Stefanik. “Throughout my time in Congress, I have fought for the safety of New Yorkers and the support of our brave law enforcement. This week I proudly voted to end cashless bail in D.C which Congress has jurisdiction over.” What Members Said: Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart that H.R. 5214 requires detention for violent offenders and restores cash bail for dangerous crimes – putting public safety first by keeping violent criminals off our streets. highlighted that H.R. 5214 requires detention for violent offenders and restores cash bail for dangerous crimes – putting public safety first by keeping violent criminals off our streets.

Supporting Police Officers and Cleaning Up our Nation’s Capital ✅ While crime skyrocketed in D.C., Democrats went after the police working to protect the community instead of the criminals putting Americans at risk. The D.C. Council’s Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 allows police officers to be targeted by protestors, bans officers from watching body-camera footage when writing initial incident reports, demands a jury consider if an officer consulted with mental health, behavioral health, or social workers prior to use of deadly force, dismisses officers and police union representatives from the Police Complaints Board, and strips officers of collective bargaining rights regarding discipline. Under the D.C. Council’s emergency legislative powers, these harmful policies have been in place since 2020; meanwhile, D.C. police staffing reached the half-century low as homicides rose to their highest number since 1997. Additionally, juvenile crime in the District has reached historic levels while truancy grows. Congress has a duty to oversee the governance of D.C. and make sure the MPD is able to effectively fight crime and keep Washingtonians and visitors safe. President Trump has taken significant strides to clean up D.C. streets, and House Republicans are likewise committed to restoring law and order in the District. This week, we passed legislation to reverse dangerous anti-police measures in the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 to deliver the support our law enforcement needs. Rep. Andrew Clyde’s legislation, H.R. 5107, the Common-Sense Law Enforcement and Accountability Now in DC (CLEAN DC) Act, repeals the D.C. Council’s Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 which placed harmful and burdensome requirements on the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. “For years, the D.C. City Council’s Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Emergency Amendment Act of 2022 has prevented our men and women in blue from effectively protecting Americans in our nation’s capital, hindered the MPD’s ability to recruit and retain officers, and exacerbated Washington’s crime crisis,” said Rep. Clyde. “I’m incredibly pleased that my commonsense legislation to repeal this anti-police law passed with bipartisan support, and I look forward to a similar outcome in the Senate. By eliminating the D.C. Council’s misguided law, the CLEAN D.C. Act strengthens and codifies President Trump’s successful efforts to restore law and order in Washington. While Joe Biden foolishly vetoed my legislation in 2023, I look forward to advancing the CLEAN D.C. Act to President Trump’s desk for his signature to continue delivering on our shared goal of Making D.C. Safe Again.” What Members Said: Rep. Byron Donalds the passage of H.R. 5107, which eliminates the anti-police "Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022" that puts criminals over cops and far-left ideology over innocent Americans. applauded the passage of H.R. 5107, which eliminates the anti-police "Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022" that puts criminals over cops and far-left ideology over innocent Americans.

Denouncing the Horrors of Socialism ✅ Socialism is one of the most destructive ideologies in world history, time and time again proving itself to be a failed experiment that only leads to communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships. More than 100 million people have been killed as a result of the mass murders and famines that accompany failed socialist states, including tens of millions of people during the Bolshevik Revolution, between 15 and 55 million people who died of starvation in the wake of famine caused by China’s Great Leap Forward, at least 3.5 million people who have starved in North Korea, and more. Despite the proven dangers of socialism, America is seeing a troubling rise in the harmful ideology, especially with our youth – most recently culminating in the election of radical socialist Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City. Since 2016, more Democrats have held positive views of socialism than of capitalism, with 66 percent of Democrats now viewing socialism favorably, while only 42 percent view capitalism favorably. Additionally, 62 percent of Americans between the ages 18 to 29 hold a favorable view of socialism, and 34 percent of communism. Socialism and the abuses it leads to go against everything our Founding Fathers stood for. We cannot allow history to be ignored and the threat of socialism to grow unchallenged in America. House Republicans passed legislation that denounces the horrors of socialism and reaffirms our commitment to uphold the American ideals of freedom, democracy, and the pursuit of happiness. H. Con. Res. 58, introduced by Congresswoman Maria Salazar, describes the horrors perpetrated by socialist regimes, denounces socialism in all its forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States. “Socialism is a lie. It has never delivered justice or equality, only fear, censorship, poverty, and broken nations. I represent thousands of families who fled their homelands because socialist regimes promised paradise and delivered prisons,” said Rep. Salazar. “Today, the House is sending a clear message: we will never allow socialism’s failed, destructive ideology to take root in the United States. America must remain the beacon of freedom that exposes socialism’s lies and defends the God-given rights of every individual.” What Members Said:

Streamlining Permitting for LNG Exports and Facilitating American Energy Dominance ✅ In January 2024, the Biden Administration announced they would be halting approvals for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, despite previous studies showing that American LNG exports create net public benefits, protect global energy security, create American jobs, and reduce emissions. This was a blatant political ploy to satisfy radical climate activists, even though banning LNG exports increases our dependency on foreign adversaries, discourages foreign investment in domestic LNG production, and empowers Russia and Iran to influence global LNG prices. Thankfully, the Trump Administration has been working to undo the damage done by the Biden Administration, issuing at least three final LNG export authorizations, and U.S. developers have made final investment decisions on six LNG export projects worth over $70 billion. Currently, anyone wanting to import or export U.S. natural gas must get multiple permits, obtaining first approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to construct, operate, and expand the LNG facility, and second authorization from the Department of Energy (DOE) to import or export natural gas to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries. We must continue encouraging domestic energy production, not making it harder to export American energy with burdensome bureaucracy. House Republicans passed legislation to streamline the export permitting process, unleash domestic production and exports, and protect our national security. Rep. August Pfluger’s legislation, H.R. 1949, the Unlocking our Domestic LNG Potential Act, lifts restrictions on the import and export of natural gas and streamlines the permitting process by getting rid of the requirement for the DOE to authorize exports and giving FERC total authority over the approval process, facilitating American energy dominance and lowering costs. “This week's House passage of my Unlocking Our Domestic LNG Potential Act is another major victory in achieving American energy dominance. My legislation reforms the broken, politically weaponized approval process so we can streamline permitting for exporting LNG once and for all. It's simple: Exporting American LNG strengthens our economy, stabilizes prices, drives much-needed investment in energy infrastructure, and bolsters the energy security of our global partners. I thank my colleagues for supporting this critical legislation, and I urge its swift passage in the Senate under Senator Scott's strong leadership,” said Rep. Pfluger. What Members Said: “The Unlocking our Domestic LNG Potential Act stands as a pivotal piece of legislation poised to bolster United States energy security, foster economic growth, and promote environmental sustainability. At its very core, the bill aims to streamline the regulatory process surrounding the exportation of LNG, thereby unleashing the full potential of America's abundant natural resources,” said Rep. Kat Cammack. “By facilitating the exportation of LNG, we reduce our reliance on foreign energy sources, mitigating the geopolitical risks, and we, of course, enhance our national security in the process. Expanding LNG capabilities – export capabilities – it means that this is job creation. It stimulates investment in our energy infrastructure and fosters innovation across the related industries. Increased LNG exports translate into expanded markets, bolstering domestic production, and will do more in the next 50 years than we can imagine.”

Expanding U.S. Refinery Capacity and Shoring Up Energy Security ✅ Global demand for liquid fuels is increasing, with demand expected to rise by about 20 million barrels per day by 2050 according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). However, under the Biden Administration’s anti-American energy policies and crushing regulations, refineries and America’s refining capacity have suffered. From 2020 to 2022, the number of U.S. refineries – which are crucial for American energy security, converting crude oil into vital petroleum products and fueling our nation – declined from 135 to 128 and refinery capacity decreased by more than one million barrels of fuel per day. This has resulted in increased refining dependency on foreign nations. We cannot continue to rely on foreign supplies and risk American energy and national security to appease radical environmentalists. U.S. refineries are vital to our energy independence and to providing the fuels that power America. House Republicans passed legislation to require the National Petroleum Council to study and collect essential information on the role petrochemical refineries play in America and examine opportunities to expand our refinery capacity while identifying risks to refineries. H.R. 3109, the Researching Efficient Federal Improvements for Necessary Energy Refining (REFINER) Act, introduced by Rep. Bob Latta, bolsters U.S. energy security, reliability, and affordability by requiring the National Petroleum Council to study opportunities and provide recommendations to expand American refining capacity. “As energy demand grows, we have to ensure our refining capacity grows with it to maintain America’s energy dominance. The REFINER Act will provide the data and insight needed to guide decisions that reinforce our energy infrastructure and help keep fuel costs low for American families. I thank my House colleagues for supporting and passing my bill and urge my colleagues in the Senate to pass this legislation as soon as possible,” said Rep. Latta. What Members Said: “For too long, America has fallen behind in refining capacity. In fact, we have lost an estimated 1 million barrels of fuel per day due to low refining capacity. The Biden Administration declared war on American energy by suspending oil and gas leasing on federal lands, delaying permits for energy infrastructure, and cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline. With President Trump and House Republicans in charge, those days are over with now,” said Rep. Buddy Carter. “The REFINER Act offers a common sense solution to this critical issue. This bill requires the National Petroleum Council to submit a report to Congress analyzing the capacity of American refining and recommending how we can increase our refining capacity. The American people elected us to lower prices, especially prices at the pump. This bill would provide crucial data and guidance on how we can best reinforce our domestic energy infrastructure and help ensure fuel costs are low for Americans. This bill is an important step towards delivering American energy dominance.”

Reversing Biden’s Lock-Up of National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska ✅ In 2022, Biden’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) replaced a 2020 Trump Administration plan for the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A) with one that shuts down domestic energy production on the reserve, killing jobs, hurting Alaskan communities, and threatening our energy security. The Biden BLM’s disastrous 2022 Integrated Activity Plan (IAP) Record of Decision (ROD) for NPR-A bars oil and gas leasing on nearly half of the reserve – an area specifically designated by Congress for energy production – leaving only 52 percent open for domestic production. With this harmful plan, the Biden Administration put their “Green New Scam” agenda before the Alaskan people and the wellbeing of our country, ignoring the views of Alaska Native leaders in the region and imposing federal red-tape that blocks some of the state’s best resource development opportunities. The economic impacts from crushing development will only harm Alaska and hardworking Americans, cutting down on the good paying jobs and economic benefits that come with domestic production. This week, House Republicans passed legislation to reverse this burdensome Biden-era plan to lock up NPR-A. It’s past time we unlock Alaska’s full potential and unleash its extensive energy resources, safeguarding jobs, shoring up energy security, and lowering costs for Americans. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s legislation, S.J. Res. 80, reverses the Biden Bureau of Land Management's 2022 Integrated Activity Plan (IAP) Record of Decision (ROD) for the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska that blocks oil and gas leasing on nearly half of the reserve, hurting energy production and crushing job creation. “H.J. Res. 131 and S.J. Res. 80 are crucial steps toward restoring America’s energy security and unlocking Alaska’s vast energy potential,” said Rep. Nick Begich. “For too long, federal overreach has sidelined responsible development in some of the most resource-rich lands in the United States. By reversing these harmful Biden-era restrictions, we are unleashing American energy dominance and ensuring that our nation has the reliable, affordable energy it needs to power homes, our communities, and a growing economy.” What Members Said:

Reversing a Biden-Era RMP Amendment Crushing the Buffalo Coal Industry ✅ Last November, the Biden Administration’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved a Resource Management Plan (RMP) Amendment for the Buffalo Field Office in Wyoming which guides the management of BLM lands. Staying consistent with their radical ‘Green New Scam’ policies and anti-American energy agenda, the Biden BLM’s RMP Amendment locked up all 800,000 acres of land and 4.7 million acres of mineral estate administered by the Buffalo Field Office, allocating ZERO acres of BLM administered coal as available and making 48.12 billion short tons of coal unavailable for leasing consideration. Wyoming produces around 40 percent of the nation’s coal, and the industry supports over 4,000 jobs in rural Wyoming, $1.9 billion in labor output through 2048, and millions of dollars in state revenue used to fund public education. This radical RMP Amendment essentially ended coal leasing in the area with the BLM accepting no new coal lease applications – crushing domestic energy production, endangering access to affordable, reliable American energy, killing jobs, and harming the economy in Wyoming. This week, House Republicans passed legislation to overturn the Biden BLM’s disastrous RMP Amendment that crushes domestic production in Wyoming, unleashing American energy development, keeping energy prices affordable and reliable, and protecting Wyoming jobs and economy. H.J. Res. 130, introduced by Rep. Harriet Hageman, reverses the rule submitted by Biden’s Bureau of Land Management relating to “Buffalo Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan Amendment” that threatens Americans’ access to affordable and reliable energy by locking up 800,000 acres of land and 4.7 million acres of mineral estate, preventing future coal leasing, and blocking access to 48 billion short-tons of coal in Wyoming. “With H.J. Res. 130 headed to the President’s desk after passing both the House and the Senate, we are one step closer to overturning the Biden administration’s disastrous Buffalo RMPA,” said Rep. Hageman. “If the ban on future coal leasing in the Powder River Basin continues, it would devastate Wyoming’s communities, eliminate thousands of good-paying jobs, and jeopardize the affordable, reliable energy that powers our nation. This is a pivotal moment for Wyoming and securing American energy dominance.” What Members Said:

Unleashing Energy in Alaska’s Coastal Plain ✅ The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act required the Secretary of the Interior to ‘‘establish and administer a competitive oil and gas program for the leasing, development, production, and transportation of oil and gas in and from the Coastal Plain’’ and mandated energy leasing in the 1002 Area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) with the support of local communities. However, when President Biden took office, his administration halted or cancelled all the lease sales relating to the Coastal Plain Oil and Gas Leasing Program. In December 2024, Biden’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued their “Coastal Plain Oil and Gas Leasing Program Record of Decision (ROD)” – which manages the leasing program – to replace the 2020 ROD issued during President Trump’s first term. The Coastal Plain consists of 1.5 million acres within ANWR on Alaska’s North Slope. The Biden BLM’s harmful ROD blocks energy production on 1.16 million acres of the area and makes the remaining acreage subject to strict and burdensome federal red tape, threatening Alaska’s economy, our energy security, and in turn, our national security. We should be encouraging domestic energy production, not blocking it, so we can stop relying on foreign nations for our energy – especially since we produce energy cleaner and safer than anywhere else in the world. House Republicans passed legislation to undo this disastrous Biden-era ROD and unleash Alaska’s natural resources to support the state’s economic interests as well as our national energy security. Rep. Nick Begich’s legislation, H.J. Res. 131, nullifies the Biden Bureau of Land Management’s “Coastal Plain Oil and Gas Leasing Program Record of Decision (ROD)” rule that unduly restricts oil and gas leasing in the Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska, violating federal law and threatening U.S. energy independence. “H.J. Res. 131 and S.J. Res. 80 are crucial steps toward restoring America’s energy security and unlocking Alaska’s vast energy potential,” said Rep. Begich. “For too long, federal overreach has sidelined responsible development in some of the most resource-rich lands in the United States. By reversing these harmful Biden-era restrictions, we are unleashing American energy dominance and ensuring that our nation has the reliable, affordable energy it needs to power homes, our communities, and a growing economy.” What Members Said: