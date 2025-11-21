The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Friday, November 21, 2025

Socialism is one of the most destructive ideologies in world history, time and time again proving itself to be a failed experiment that only leads to communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships.

More than 100 million people have been killed as a result of the mass murders and famines that accompany failed socialist states. For example, tens of millions of people died during the Bolshevik Revolution, between 15 and 55 million people died of starvation in the wake of famine caused by China’s Great Leap Forward, over one million people were brutally murdered in Cambodia’s killing fields as a result of their socialist experiment, at least 3.5 million people have starved in North Korea, and more.

Despite the proven dangers of socialism, America is seeing a troubling rise in the harmful ideology, especially with our youth – most recently culminating in the election of radical socialist Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City.

Since 2016, more Democrats have held positive views of socialism than of capitalism, with 66 percent of Democrats now viewing socialism favorably, while only 42 percent view capitalism favorably. Additionally, socialism has seen a rebirth with American youth: 62 percent of Americans between the ages 18 to 29 hold a favorable view of socialism, and 34 percent of communism.

Socialism and the abuses it leads to go against everything our Founding Fathers stood for. We cannot allow history to be ignored and the threat of socialism to grow unchallenged in America. House Republicans are bringing forward legislation that denounces the horrors of socialism and reaffirms our commitment to uphold the American ideals of freedom, democracy, and the pursuit of happiness.

H. Con. Res. 58, introduced by Congresswoman Maria Salazar, describes the horrors perpetrated by socialist regimes, denounces socialism in all its forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States.

Every member of the House of Representatives should unequivocally condemn socialism in all its forms – will Democrats stand up for American values or cave to the radicals in their base?