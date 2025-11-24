ISET 2026 Introduces Comprehensive Carotid Therapy Track Following Landmark CMS Approvals

Participants will have the opportunity to enhance their carotid stenting technique and deepen their understanding of patient selection, procedural nuances, and device use.

Expanded CME sessions, expert-led education, and hands-on simulation to equip interventionalists across specialties.

This is a critical moment for stroke prevention and procedural training, and ISET 2026 will meet that moment.” — Barry T. Katzen, MD

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy (ISET), a premier global meeting dedicated to peripheral and endovascular innovation, today announced a major expansion of its carotid therapy program for the 2026 conference, taking place February 9–12 in Miami Beach.

The enhancement follows recent CMS approval of all major forms of carotid revascularization, including carotid artery stenting, transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR), and carotid endarterectomy—an important development that enables renewed access to procedure-based stroke prevention for clinicians and patients nationwide.

“In light of these regulatory changes, there is tremendous opportunity for interventionalists to re-engage with carotid therapy,” said Barry T. Katzen, MD. “Many clinicians have been less active in this space in recent years, and our goal is to provide some of the comprehensive education needed to support safe, effective, and confident practice.”

The expanded carotid program at ISET 2026 will include:

• Four hours of CME-accredited education, including 1 hour of carotid ultrasound within the Non-Invasive Vascular Diagnosis session.

• Two hours of didactic content led by leaders in carotid revascularization.

• Carotid artery stenting simulator access on Monday, Feb. 9 (pre-registration required), and additional simulation opportunities throughout the conference.

Through this focused hands-on simulation and practical training, participants will have the opportunity to enhance their carotid stenting technique and deepen their understanding of patient selection, procedural nuances, and device use.

This multidisciplinary learning experience is designed for interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists, providing the most comprehensive carotid therapy education in ISET history.

“We are excited to offer one of the most robust carotid therapy educational experiences ISET has ever produced,” added Dr. Katzen. “This is a critical moment for stroke prevention and procedural training, and ISET 2026 will meet that moment.”



About ISET

The International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy (ISET) is the leading multidisciplinary meeting for the advancement of peripheral and endovascular therapies. For nearly four decades, ISET has brought together physicians, scientists, and innovators dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with vascular disease. Learn more at ISET.org.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.