HMP Global’s ‘Wounds’ Launches CTP News Desk, a Central Hub for Real-Time Updates on Cellular and Tissue-Based Products

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid shifts in reimbursement and regulatory policy are transforming how wound care teams use cellular and tissue-based products (CTPs). To help clinicians and administrators stay informed, HMP Global has launched the CTP News Desk on its flagship wound care platform, Wounds, offering the timeliest updates and insights on CTP reimbursement, policy coverage, legislation, and market impact.

What Is the CTP News Desk?

The CTP News Desk is a continuously updated digital resource that curates and interprets the latest developments in CTP product policy, reimbursement and legislation. It serves as a centralized, credible news source designed to keep the wound care community current on rapidly changing policies that influence patient access and clinical decision-making.

Key Benefits

• Real-time updates on CTP reimbursement, coverage, and policy developments

• Expert analysis from leaders in wound care and health policy

• Comprehensive insight into evolving legislation and regulatory changes

• Centralized access to news and authoritative interpretations

Expert Perspectives

“CTP policy and reimbursement changes are accelerating, and wound care teams need clarity, not confusion,” said David DePinho, President, HMP Global. “Wounds has long been the trusted voice of the wound care community, and the CTP News Desk is an important extension of that mission, ensuring providers have the timely information they need to make decisions that improve patient care and support access to advanced therapies.”

“While clinical efficacy and cost efficiency should be the primary drivers of CTP choice; the clinician has to note that coverage and coding decisions have a direct impact on whether patients can access the advanced wound care therapies they need,” said Wounds Editor-In-Chief John C Lantis II, MD, FACS. “By centralizing efficacy with reimbursement, policy, and legislative updates in one place, the CTP News Desk empowers clinicians to stay informed, act quickly, and ensure that evidence-based care is available to every patient who can benefit from it.”

What Is Wounds?

Wounds is the premier peer-reviewed journal and digital resource for clinicians, researchers, and professionals involved in the care and treatment of acute and chronic wounds. Wounds advances global wound management by publishing rigorous original research and reviews, practice-focused case reports and protocols, and expert commentary that translate evidence into clinical guidance and education for multidisciplinary care teams worldwide.

Advancing Awareness in a Rapidly Changing Market

CTP use continues to expand across Medicare. This growth has brought:

• Increased payer scrutiny

• Shifts in site-of-care and documentation requirements

• Expanded prior authorization policies

• Evolving demands on research requirements

• New reimbursement rates

The CTP News Desk provides an authoritative source for continuous updates and expert insight into how these developments shape wound care policy and practice. For more information, visit the CTP News Desk on Wounds.



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and

insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com or follow on LinkedIn.

