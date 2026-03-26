Pentagon Selects Darkhive to Lead $49.7 Million APFIT Program, Single Largest Award in Program History

San Antonio-based aerospace and defense tech firm Darkhive to deliver advanced compute and connectivity capabilities to keep pace with military demand.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pentagon has awarded Darkhive Inc. a $49.7 million contract through the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies program (APFIT) to accelerate the delivery of mission-critical capabilities to U.S. forces. This award is the largest contract granted in APFIT program history.“This award represents a significant milestone in Darkhive’s ability to provide our advanced hardware and software solutions at scale and keep pace with demand across the military services,” said John Goodson, CEO of Darkhive.“We take this responsibility, and this investment, seriously. Many of us here at Darkhive are combat veterans, and we understand the urgency to advance compute and connectivity at the tactical edge. It is a privilege to be trusted by operators in the field and our partners at the Pentagon to deliver these solutions.”The Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) APFIT slate, announced by the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering (USW(R&E)), identifies priority technologies that can be rapidly transitioned into operational use. As part of this agreement, Darkhive will advance its software-defined, rapidly adaptable mission systems.Congress established the APFIT program in 2022 to accelerate the transition of cutting-edge technologies into operational use, reduce acquisition timelines, and expand competition across the defense industrial base. Darkhive is proud to lead in this next wave of defense innovation.About Darkhive Inc.Darkhive develops advanced, software-defined hardware solutions engineered for rapid adaptation and scalable production. Founded by U.S. Special Operations veterans, the company brings deep operational experience and a commitment to accelerating innovative technologies for national defense. Darkhive’s portfolio includes programs with the U.S. Air Force, the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, the Defense Innovation Unit, and the Air Force Research Laboratory.

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