Darkhive Announces Close of $30 Million Series B Funding Round Led by RTX Ventures

Darkhive secures fresh round of investment on heels of its selection for record-breaking $49.7 million APFIT award from the Pentagon.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darkhive Inc., a veteran-led aerospace and defense technology firm, announced today the closing of its Series B round of funding. RTX Ventures, the venture capital division of RTX, led the round, joined by new investors Draper Associates and Bison Capital, with continued support from 1011 Ventures, Crosslink Capital, Alamo Angels, and Stellar Ventures.The $30 million Series B funding infusion will be used to accelerate production and delivery of its products to customers and expand resources available to innovate in collaboration with the Pentagon.“Darkhive’s mission from the very beginning has been to equip military personnel on the front lines with the cutting-edge capabilities needed to assure success in their missions across operational domains. That remains our guiding ethos to this day,” said John Goodson, CEO of Darkhive.“This latest round of investment, led by our partners at RTX Ventures, affirms our values-driven approach to innovation and allows us to move with urgency to put critical technology in the hands of those who serve. It also demonstrates our growth from an emerging tech startup to a reliable partner in strengthening the defense industrial base.”With U.S. military demand to accelerate production and fielding of new systems, Darkhive is uniquely poised to rapidly build, deploy, and scale those new technologies.“Darkhive’s progression is a testament to the strength of their technology and the discipline of their team,” said Dan Ateya, managing director of RTX Ventures. “This funding round will help accelerate the maturation of their core hardware and software products for integration into operationally validated systems and new programs of record.”In March, the Pentagon selected Darkhive to lead a $49.7 million program through the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT). The contract award is the single largest granted in APFIT program history.Congress established APFIT in 2022 to speed the transition of cutting-edge technologies into operational use, reduce acquisition timelines, and expand competition across the defense industrial base. As part of its agreement, Darkhive will advance its software-defined, rapidly adaptable mission systems and expedite the delivery of mission-critical capabilities to the U.S. forces.ABOUT DARKHIVE INC.Darkhive develops advanced, software-defined hardware solutions engineered for fast adaptation and scalable production. The company was founded by U.S. Special Operations veterans with deep operational experience and a commitment to accelerating innovative technologies for national defense. Darkhive’s portfolio includes major programs with the U.S. Air Force, Undersecretary of War for Research and Engineering (USW R&E), the Defense Innovation Unit, and the Air Force Research Laboratory.ABOUT RTXWith more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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