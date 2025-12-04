BOSS811 Deploys New Excavation Safety Tools for One-Call Ticket Management

Utility team member inspecting a work zone to support accurate locates and strengthen damage-prevention practices. BOSS811 risk scoring highlights high-priority tickets to help prevent utility strikes before work begins.

New BOSS811 features strengthen one-call ticket management with enhanced risk visibility, smarter workflows, and improved damage-prevention tools.

Damage prevention has always been about coordination, but in today’s environment, it’s also about insight. These tools give stakeholders the visibility they need to protect projects.” — Vishi Raghavan, Vice President of Technology and Compliance

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive Features that Streamline Operations and Reduce Utility Damage RiskBOSS Solutions, a leading provider of software for underground utility protection and damage prevention , today introduces a next-generation enhancement to its award-winning platform, BOSS811, featuring powerful modules that elevate excavation safety through risk-based ticket triage, geo-aware alerts, and streamlined incident documentation. The new Risk Management and Ticket Intervention features give utility operators, municipalities, and infrastructure providers greater visibility and control over excavation safety.Why now? The Damage Challenge is GrowingEach year, underground facility damages cause billions in direct and indirect costs. In 2023 alone, the Common Ground Alliance (CGA) reported 189,549 damages across North America . Beyond repair expenses, these incidents delay projects, disrupt essential services, and put worker and public safety at risk.Recent findings also show that 94% of utility damage claims were linked to incomplete or inaccurate subsurface infrastructure data, a persistent problem across the U.S. construction sector.“With excavation activity on the rise, organizations need more than just ticket management—they need intelligence,” said Maha Mahadevan, CEO of BOSS Solutions. “Our new features turn data into actionable insights, helping teams see risks earlier, investigate issues thoroughly, and prevent repeat mistakes.”Innovative Risk ScoringBOSS811 now makes it easier to identify the most sensitive locate requests by their potential to cause damage in seconds using Risk Scoring. The Ticket Risk Score is computed by an innovative machine learning algorithm based on various parameters, such as proximity to key infrastructure, excavator history, and past incident trends—giving teams a clear direction on where to focus damage prevention efforts.Ticket Intervention & TasksThis capability provides the ability to trigger proactive actions, such as Watch and Protect monitoring, Damage Investigation tracking, and targeted Public Awareness outreach based on various ticket parameters—helping teams stay efficient, compliant, and focused on damage prevention.When a strike or near miss occurs, capture details, pictures, and videos; assign corrective actions; track resolutions; and maintain a full audit trail. A drag-and-drop form builder allows users to create forms for inspections, investigations, or outreach programs, all linked to the ticket workflow for full traceability.How These Tools Reduce Risk and Strengthen ComplianceAct before damage occurs: Flag excavation risks upfront, mitigating incidents before they happen.Increase visibility and precision: Role-based dashboards deliver insights to the right team members for faster, smarter decision-making.Enhance trust and accountability: Corrective action plans and contractor cause codes reduce repeat issues and improve transparency.How BOSS811 Customers See Impact• Predict threats early: Risk models highlight excavation “hot zones” weeks in advance of digging.• Eliminate repeat damages: Closed-loop investigations track root causes and corrective actions to resolution.• Drive systemic improvements: Utilities use data to enforce locate accuracy, contractor accountability, and safety benchmarks.• Proven in the field: Customers from joint power agencies are already leveraging these modules to reduce utility strikes and streamline investigations.A Step Toward Predictive PreventionThese updates shift damage prevention from reactive reporting to predictive safety intelligence. Instead of simply managing tickets, operators can now forecast risk, intervene before a dig begins, and continuously learn from past incidents.“Damage prevention has always been about coordination,” added Vishi Raghavan, Vice President of Technology and Compliance, “But in today’s environment, it’s also about insight. These tools give stakeholders the visibility they need to protect infrastructure, people, and projects.”About BOSS SolutionsBOSS Solutions is a leader in damage prevention software and IT service management (ITSM), serving utilities, municipalities, and one-call centers across North America. Our flagship product, BOSS 811, combines real-time locate ticketing, risk scoring, investigation tools, and analytics to promote safe, efficient, and regulatory-compliant excavation workflows. Learn more about our 811 ticket management software and utility locate software on our product pages.

