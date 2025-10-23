Inspiring Mini-Doc Spotlights RBC Dealer Institute

The RBC Dealer Institute is a collaboration of Richard Bland College, Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia and the City of Petersburg. Over the course of the Institute's 12-week program, students will be immersed in a curriculum focused on customer service, game integrity and industry regulations. The RBC Dealer Institute is held at the RBC Workforce & Career Readiness Center, which opened in September. As construction advances on the full-scale Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia, which is slated to open in 2027, a temporary casino is set to open by early next year. The RBC Dealer Institute provides hands-on training for table games such as Blackjack, Roulette and Poker.

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard Bland College (RBC) has released a new behind-the-scenes mini-doc showcasing the RBC Dealer Institute, a groundbreaking workforce development initiative launched in partnership with the City of Petersburg and Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia. The program is already drawing attention for its innovative approach to job training, its hands-on curriculum and its promise of direct employment for graduates.The mini-doc, produced entirely in-house by RBC’s Creative Services Group, captures the energy, ambition and hope driving this initiative. Viewers are given a firsthand look at students learning the ropes of professional table game dealing—beginning with Blackjack then other table games such as Craps, Baccarat and Poker—under the guidance of experienced casino professionals.“This is more than a workforce training program,” said Dr. Debbie Sydow, President of Richard Bland College. “The RBC Dealer Institute is a pathway to economic mobility and personal growth for our students and local residents.”The Institute is a part of a broader vision to align higher education with real-world opportunity. Students not only receive specialized dealer training, but also gain a fast track to employment at Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia, slated to open in Petersburg in 2027.“Richard Bland College continues to reimagine what higher education can do for the region,” added Dr. Kimberly Boyd, Vice President and Chief Research & Innovation Officer at RBC. “This partnership demonstrates what’s possible when innovation meets community investment.”Training for a Career—Not Just a JobAccording to Brian Dwaileebe, Director of Table Games for Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia, the response from the community has been outstanding.“Since the RBC Dealer Institute was announced over the summer, we have had great interest and outreach about the program,” he said.Students often stay late to enhance their craft, demonstrating a deep commitment to mastering the skills needed for success in the casino industry. To support this dedication, students in the program receive professional-grade training materials to continue their practice at home—including a dealing shoe, two decks of cards, a layout and stacks of chips.“This hands-on approach allows them to refine techniques outside of class and build confidence with each repetition,” Dwaileebe said. “It also allows them to practice with family.”But more than the materials, it’s the program’s format that stands out.“Once certified these students will be able to begin a career in gaming not just in Virginia, but any casino in the world,” Dwaileebe added.A Welcome Invitation to the IndustryPenny Parayo, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia, sees the RBC Dealer Institute as a powerful launchpad into the gaming industry.“If you are interested in entering the casino industry, this is a great opportunity to learn a skill that can be translated into a well-paying career,” Parayo said. “The RBC Dealer Institute will help us hire trained and engaging dealers when we open our doors at Live! Casino & Hotel here in Petersburg.”A City-Fueled TransformationFor the City of Petersburg, the initiative represents not just a training program, but a strategic investment in its people and future.“This collaboration is transforming lives and strengthening our local economy,” Mayor Samuel Parham said. “It’s a shining example of how public-private partnerships can create real, lasting change.”Click below to watch the full behind-the-scenes mini-doc offering an inspiring glimpse into a program that’s more than education—it’s a catalyst for lifelong opportunity and regional revitalization.

RBC Dealer Institute Mini-Doc

