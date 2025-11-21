Country/Region From: South Korea

Industry: Biotech and Life Science

On September 24, 2025, South Korean company 365mc Inc. opened its first U.S. branch in Orange County, California. The company’s innovative artificial intelligence assisted liposuction treatment, addresses a growing local demand for advanced body contouring services.

Regarding the company’s innovative technology, 365mc Inc.’s Chief Medical Director, Dr. Angie Trias Sanchez, noted that the Local Anesthetic Minimal-Invasive Liposuction procedure “is a breakthrough technology that dramatically improves both safety and patient satisfaction.” She added that “through the new Orange County clinic, we are proud to deliver the same trusted results to U.S. patients while contributing to the international recognition of South Korean medical excellence.”

365mc Inc. initially encountered challenges navigating unfamiliar regulatory environments and establishing local partnerships. GO-Biz provided guidance on regulatory compliance, licensing procedures, and facilitated networking opportunities with key stakeholders in California’s medical community. This support helped 365mc Inc. overcome initial market-entry challenges and strengthen its integration into California’s medical and regulatory landscape. ​

Publish Date: November 20, 2025