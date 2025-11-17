Governor Newsom announces nearly $100M to accelerate California’s manufacturing industry and drive job creation

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) awarded $99.9 million in California Competes Tax Credits (CalCompetes) to nine innovative companies across the state.

These awards will support an estimated creation of 2,752 new jobs with an average weighted annual salary of $139,000, and will bring in more than $370 million in new private investment.

“California’s global leadership in innovation and manufacturing continues to set us apart. Through programs like CalCompetes, we’re attracting companies and helping them grow successfully in our state, creating good-paying jobs and opportunities for Californians.”

– Governor Gavin Newsom

This round of CalCompetes awards supports a diverse range of manufacturers, spanning sectors including aerospace, wastewater treatment, and microelectronics. Manufacturing, identified as both a “strengthen” and “accelerate” sector within the state’s Economic Blueprint, powers innovation in California unlike any other state, delivering $405.6 billion in output in 2024 and employing more than 1.24 million workers.

Through the below awards, the state is investing in the workforce, infrastructure and innovation that drive the growth of this critically important sector:

“These companies represent the next generation of California innovation,” said Dee Dee Myers, Senior Advisor to Governor Newsom and Director of GO-Biz. “From advanced manufacturing to clean technology, these investments strengthen the industries that define our economy and accelerate inclusive, economic growth across the state.”

To date, CalCompetes has awarded tax credits to more than 1,200 businesses committed to creating nearly 160,000 full-time jobs based in California and generating over $50 billion in private investment in the state.

See full award details here.

California Jobs First: A bold plan, realized locally

In February, Governor Newsom released the California Jobs First Economic Blueprint – a new economic vision for California’s future. The Blueprint, which is being implemented by the nine state agencies on the California Jobs First Council, outlines key initiatives to support regional growth, invest in 21st century job training, create an attractive environment for job creators and strengthen California’s innovation economy – all to help increase access to good-paying jobs for Californians.

California’s Economic Strength

California is not only a national economic powerhouse – it is driving the future. The state is one of the world’s largest economies, feeds the country and leads the nation in new business starts, venture capital investment, manufacturing, and agriculture. With an increasing population and record-high tourism spending, California’s economy continues to grow across key regions and sectors – proving that innovation and inclusion go hand in hand.