Apartment One Surpasses 1.52M Listings, Including 1M Airbnb Homes

Logo of Apartment One, Tenant Matching Platform

Apartment One’s patented tenant-matching platform now offers 1.52M listings, helping renters qualify faster and landlords secure reliable tenants.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apartment One Surpasses 1.52 Million Listings, Including 1 Million Airbnb Homes, Strengthening America’s Rental Market

Apartment One, the patented tenant-matching platform revolutionizing how renters and landlords connect, has officially surpassed 1.52 million active listings nationwide, including 1 million Airbnb properties integrated for flexible rental options.

With more than 30 million renters across the United States, Apartment One is now trusted by thousands of landlords, property managers, and property owners coast-to-coast. The platform is rapidly becoming the #1 solution for renters seeking homes and landlords seeking qualified tenants.

Building Stronger Communities Through Smart Matching:

Unlike traditional rental platforms, Apartment One uses a patented Tenant Matching Algorithm that ensures renters only see listings they are fully qualified for—matching on landlord criteria such as credit, income, background, pets, and smoking policies. This removes guesswork, cuts down on wasted application fees, and helps landlords avoid costly evictions or damages.

Crime Prevention Through Housing Stability:

Apartment One’s mission goes beyond leasing—it’s about community safety. Numerous studies have shown that housing instability and homelessness are directly linked to higher crime rates. By helping renters quickly secure stable housing with landlords who trust them, Apartment One reduces risks of property crime, rental scams, and homelessness-driven offenses.

Raul Estrada, Co-Owner of Apartment One, said:

“Our algorithm isn’t just matching tenants to units—it’s matching people to stability, security, and trust. When communities have safe, reliable housing, everyone benefits. Landlords are protected, renters are respected, and neighborhoods thrive.”

Trusted Nationwide:

Apartment One is not just a regional tool—it’s a nationwide housing partner. The platform empowers:

• Landlords & property managers – to fill vacancies faster with vetted tenants.

• Renters – to find homes where they fully qualify, saving time and money.

• Communities – to enjoy safer neighborhoods with lower eviction and scam risks.

About Apartment One:

Apartment One is America’s first patented tenant-matching rental platform designed to help renters find homes they qualify for, while empowering landlords to connect with reliable tenants. With over 1.52 million listings, Apartment One is building stronger landlord-tenant relationships and safer communities across the nation.

Contact:

Raul Estrada Co-Owner

✉️ info@apartmentone.co

🌐www.apartmentone.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.