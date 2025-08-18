Apartment One Launches Tenant Matching Platform for Landlords and Renters

Logo of Apartment One, Tenant Matching Platform

Connecting landlords with fully qualified tenants, Apartment One supports VASH housing, senior living, and faster, safer rental matches.

We’re not just another rental site, we’re a bridge between the right tenants and the right landlords, ensuring veterans, seniors, and families find housing that truly fits their needs.” — Walter R Martin

NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apartment One Launches Exclusive Tenant Matching Platform Serving Landlords, VASH Housing, and Senior Living Communities

The only rental platform that matches tenants and landlords based on exact criteria, supports veterans with VASH vouchers, and ensures quality standards for senior living communities.

Apartment One, an innovative rental platform designed to eliminate mismatches in the housing market, has officially launched nationwide. Leveraging its proprietary Tenant Matching Algorithm, Apartment One connects landlords with pre-screened tenants who meet every requirement before a showing or application takes place.

The platform stands apart with three signature commitments:

. Exact Criteria Matching: Tenants only see listings they fully qualify for; landlords only receive leads who meet 100% of their requirements.

. VASH Housing Support: Apartment One makes it easy for Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) participants to find qualified rentals and for landlords to connect with reliable veteran tenants.

. 4-Star Quality Standard for Senior Living: Only senior living communities with a 4-star rating or higher are listed, ensuring safety and quality for older residents.

Benefits for Landlords and Housing Providers:

. Reduced vacancy time with pre-qualified tenants.

. Lower eviction risk and fewer application rejections.

. Direct access to niche markets, including veterans, seniors, and specialized housing needs.

Benefits for Renters:

. No wasted time applying for properties they don’t qualify for.

. Easy access to quality senior living and VASH-approved rentals.

. A safer, more transparent rental search experience.

About Apartment One:

Apartment One is a next-generation rental platform based in Las Cruces, NM, serving landlords and tenants across the United States. With its proprietary Tenant Matching Algorithm, the platform connects pre-qualified tenants, including VASH participants and senior living residents with properties that meet their exact needs and the landlord’s full criteria. Apartment One is committed to reducing mismatches, improving community safety, and streamlining the rental process.

Media Contact:

Walter Martin

Co-Owner, Apartment One

C. (575) 449-9396

Email: info@apartmentone.co

Website: www.apartmentone.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.