Telos Launches Trusted Setup Ceremony for Telos Privacy Layer

Telos launches its Trusted Setup Ceremony for the Telos Privacy Layer, laying the groundwork for quantum-hardened private multi-asset accounts.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telos today announced the official launch of the Trusted Setup Ceremony for the Telos Privacy Layer, a key milestone for the network and for privacy-preserving blockchain infrastructure.

The ceremony is the cryptographic process required before activating private, multi-asset accounts and shielded transactions on Telos. It is designed so that no single party, organization, or developer, including Telos itself, can ever compromise the privacy guarantees of the system. Once complete, the resulting parameters will underpin the zero-knowledge (ZK) circuits that enable private transfers, delegated deposits, and privacy-preserving interactions across the Telos network.



Built on One of the Most Secure Setups in the Industry

Telos is not starting from scratch.

The Telos Privacy Layer inherits the security of the well-known Ethereum Perpetual Powers of Tau ceremony, one of the most closely examined and community-driven multi-party computation (MPC) ceremonies ever completed, with 86 independent contributors.

This same setup has already been trusted by established ZK privacy ecosystems, including Railgun. Under MPC rules, only one honest contributor is required for the final output to be secure, giving the Telos Privacy Layer an exceptionally strong starting point.

The Telos ceremony extends that security with new contributions from trusted members of the Telos community, engineers, researchers, and independent privacy advocates.



How the Ceremony Works

The Trusted Setup Ceremony follows a strict, sequential process:

• A participant performs a computation and adds their own entropy.

• Their output becomes the input for the next participant.

• Each new contribution increases the overall security of the final parameters.

This design ensures the parameters cannot be reconstructed or exploited by any single entity, now or in the future.

Two-Phase Ceremony Structure

The Telos Privacy Layer ceremony is organized into two main phases:

Phase 1: Powers of Tau

Telos extends the security of the previous Ethereum Perpetual Powers of Tau ceremony by adding additional contributors from the Telos ecosystem.

Phase 2: Circuit Parameter Generation

Participants inject entropy into each of the ZK circuits that will power private accounts, shielded transfers, and delegated deposits on the Telos Privacy Layer.

Both phases must be completed before the final verification keys are generated and the privacy system is activated on mainnet.



Participation and Requirements

Trusted members of the Telos Foundation and Protofire are already contributing. Telos is also inviting reliable and technically capable participants such as active block producers and long-term community members, along with researchers and privacy advocates.

To participate, contributors should have access to:

• A Linux machine with at least 8 CPU cores

• 8 GB or more RAM

• 150 GB of available storage for ceremony data

• A clean, isolated environment free from unnecessary background software

• The ability to follow basic operational security best practices

Researchers, engineers, privacy advocates, or security-focused community members who would like to contribute can reach out via Telegram or email contact@telos.net.



What Comes Next

Once the Trusted Setup Ceremony is complete, Telos plans to activate:

• Private multi-asset accounts offering users quantum hardened security

• Shielded value transfers

• High-performance, L1-integrated private computation

• A best-in-class privacy wallet experience

Together, these capabilities are intended to position Telos as one of the most capable and forward-looking privacy platforms in the industry, designed for mass adoption, developer accessibility, and long-term security.

The ceremony is now underway. Telos thanks all contributors helping to secure the future of private crypto on the network.

About Telos

Telos is a Layer 1 blockchain focused on high performance, low fees, and practical real-world use. The network supports smart contracts and decentralized applications across areas such as DeFi, infrastructure, and digital assets, and is now investing heavily in integrated, on-chain privacy. With the Telos Privacy Layer, the project aims to give users, builders, and organizations a way to move value and interact on-chain with strong confidentiality guarantees, while still benefiting from the speed and efficiency of the Telos base layer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.