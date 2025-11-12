Telos and Protofire Partner to Deliver Production-Ready Privacy for Web3

Telos is Partnering with Protofire to bring Privacy to the Telos Blockchain

Telos and Protofire unite to simplify privacy in Web3 with standards, tooling, and UX that make private apps easy to build and ship.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telos, a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain known for its scalable EVM infrastructure, today announced a strategic engineering partnership with Protofire, a leading Web3 development firm. The collaboration aims to make on-chain privacy practical and production-ready—transforming it from a complex concept into a seamless developer experience that can power real-world blockchain adoption.

While many ecosystems treat privacy as an afterthought or a distant promise, this collaboration will focus on engineering it into the core developer experience. The partnership will establish the standards, tooling, and clear production patterns needed to build a new generation of privacy enabled applications on Telos.

For too long, on-chain privacy has been a theoretical feature—complex to architect, risky to deploy, and lacking the clear documentation needed for mainstream adoption. This has left developers to choose between building truly private applications and shipping on schedule. The Telos-Protofire partnership aims to eliminate this tradeoff.

Protofire will serve as a core engineering partner, translating Telos's ecosystem vision into production-ready infrastructure. The joint initiative will deliver a builder-first privacy stack, including:

- Production Patterns & Blueprints: Reference implementations that encode security and best practices from day one, removing the guesswork for developers.

-Intuitive Tooling & DevEx: A streamlined developer experience with concise guides, starter kits, and clear migration paths for existing EVM projects.

- User-Grade Privacy UX: Co-developing wallet experiences and standards that make private transactions frictionless for the end-user.

“Privacy isn’t optional if we want real adoption,” said Justin Giudici, Co-founder and Head of Product at Telos. “Thousands of public blockchains offer full transparency - and most see little organic demand. Users expect privacy; it’s how real-world transactions work. Builders need privacy they can actually employ to create apps people will trust and use. This partnership is about making that the new standard.”

“Our philosophy is simple: if builders can’t use it, it doesn’t exist,” said Luis Medeiros, Venture Studio Owner at Protofire. “Our role is to eliminate the complexity that holds developers back. For Telos, we are not just providing code; we are forging a clear, repeatable path for building private applications. We’re creating the tools we wish we had when we started.”

By establishing clear standards and removing ambiguity, the partnership aims to increase weekly active developers on Telos and broaden the range of applications that can be credibly built with privacy as a native capability.

About Telos

Telos is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain built for privacy, performance, scalability, and real-world usability. With sub-second finality, MEV resistance, and a deflationary token model, Telos powers applications across DeFi, gaming, and enterprise.

About Protofire

Protofire is a Web3 engineering firm that serves as a core development partner for leading protocols, architecting the critical infrastructure that drives on-chain value and ecosystem growth. Learn more at protofire.io

Media Contacts

Telos: Justin Giudici, Head of Product, justin@telos.net

Protofire: Timur Galimov, Head of Marketing, timur.galimov@protofire.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.