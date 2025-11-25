Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy & Civil Dialogues Bridge the Divide

Four panelists and moderator, Linda Lorelle, in conversation at Kansas City Public Library town hall on November 5, 2025 Brooke Taylor and Anna Chellis share lessons learned from leading the Mizzou chapter of BridgeUSA Jean Becker fields audience question at the Kansas City Public Library on November 5, 2025

Democracy Project Highlights GenZ in Third Town Hall as Part of Kansas City Public Library's Signature Event Series

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 5th, Civil Dialogues and the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy hosted engaged citizens eager to explore how we move forward not just as a nation, but as neighbors, friends, and family members. “Bridging the Divide: Talking, Listening, and Finding Common Ground” was the third town hall at the Kansas City Public Library as part of its Signature Event series, aimed at highlighting important community issues. Watch the recorded event here The president and vice president of BridgeUSA on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus were on the panel that included Jay Sexton, Director of the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, and John Gable, Co-Founder of AllSides. Anna Chellis and Brooke Taylor shared how college students with opposing viewpoints are learning to discuss difficult topics in the midst of polarization across campuses nationwide. The GenZ perspective resonated deeply with older members of the audience, one of them saying in a post-event survey, "Listening to the students describe the civil discourse happening on campuses across the country gives me hope for the future of dialogue." Gable, whose online platform rates media bias and provides news from the left, right, and center, spoke to the role of the media ecosystem in perpetuating polarization, while the Kinder Institute's Sexton helped put it all in historical context.Civil Dialogues has become a trusted forum where Americans can voice concerns without judgment and seek understanding across political divides. In partnership with the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Center, the LBJ Foundation, the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Research, and its newest partner, the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, Civil Dialogues seeks to create a safe space for community conversation on some of the most important and contentious topics of the day. The democracy project was co-founded by Jean Becker, author and chief of staff to President George H.W. Bush during his post-presidency, and Linda Lorelle, Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist and entrepreneur.Civil Dialogues and the Kinder Institute will be back on the road in 2026 inviting citizens to participate in town halls from coast to coast.

