Civil Dialogues and Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy Hold Town Hall on Bridging the Divide

Audience listens intently as panelists and moderator engage in conversation during July 22nd town hall at the KCPL Central Branch

Kansas City Public Library Hosts Third Civil Dialogues Event This Year

Thank you so much for your amazing conversations in Kansas City so far. I was so impressed with the way Linda leaned into one man's challenging question. Looking forward to the November conversation.” — Jessica Griffiths

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The day after the November 4th election, Civil Dialogues and the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy head back to Kansas City for a town hall inviting us all to reflect and talk about how we move forward—not just as a nation, but as neighbors, friends, and family members. On Wednesday, November 5th at the Kansas City Public Library, "Bridging the Divide: Talking, Listening, and Finding Common Ground" will provide an opportunity for engaged citizens to explore this topic and find a path forward. The program begins at 6pm CST and will be live-streamed. From national headlines to personal conversations, our discourse has become more extreme -- louder, harsher, and more polarized. As the holidays approach and political stakes grow higher, how do we stay in conversation with those we disagree with? What does it look like to build common ground in a divided time?Panelists include John Gable, Co-founder of AllSides, who will speak to our media and information ecosystem and the role it plays as events unfold. Jay Sexton, Director of the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, will provide high-level context to help us understand how the country got through previous periods of political turmoil and the lessons learned. Two students from the BridgeUSA chapter at the University of Missouri-Columbia will round out the panel with important perspective from Gen Z. Brooke Taylor and Anna Chellis will provide first-hand accounts of how students on campus are engaging across their differences to have civil conversations that lead to a better understanding of those on the other side of their beliefs. Civil Dialogues Co-founder, Jean Becker, will kick off the program calling upon her background in the George H.W. Bush White House and her years as a print reporter for USA Today. Becker's Co-founder, Linda Lorelle, will moderate the panel discussion. Together, the two will field questions from the in-person and online audience.After serving as Barbara Bush's deputy press secretary in the White House, Becker was chief of staff to President George H.W. Bush during his post-presidency. She is also a New York Times best-selling author. Lorelle is an Emmy and Gracie award-winning broadcast journalist, entrepreneur, and podcaster. Civil Dialogues has become a trusted forum where Americans can voice concerns without judgment and seek understanding across political divides. In partnership with the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Center, the LBJ Foundation, the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Research, and its newest partner, the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, Civil Dialogues seeks to create a safe space for community conversation on some of the most important and contentious topics of the day.To attend the November 5th town hall in person, register here To watch the livestream, please visit the Civil Dialogues website on event day.

