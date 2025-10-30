Civil Dialogues and Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy Hold Town Hall on Bridging the Divide
Kansas City Public Library Hosts Third Civil Dialogues Event This Year
Panelists include John Gable, Co-founder of AllSides, who will speak to our media and information ecosystem and the role it plays as events unfold. Jay Sexton, Director of the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, will provide high-level context to help us understand how the country got through previous periods of political turmoil and the lessons learned. Two students from the BridgeUSA chapter at the University of Missouri-Columbia will round out the panel with important perspective from Gen Z. Brooke Taylor and Anna Chellis will provide first-hand accounts of how students on campus are engaging across their differences to have civil conversations that lead to a better understanding of those on the other side of their beliefs. Civil Dialogues Co-founder, Jean Becker, will kick off the program calling upon her background in the George H.W. Bush White House and her years as a print reporter for USA Today. Becker's Co-founder, Linda Lorelle, will moderate the panel discussion. Together, the two will field questions from the in-person and online audience.
After serving as Barbara Bush's deputy press secretary in the White House, Becker was chief of staff to President George H.W. Bush during his post-presidency. She is also a New York Times best-selling author. Lorelle is an Emmy and Gracie award-winning broadcast journalist, entrepreneur, and podcaster. Civil Dialogues has become a trusted forum where Americans can voice concerns without judgment and seek understanding across political divides. In partnership with the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Center, the LBJ Foundation, the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Research, and its newest partner, the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, Civil Dialogues seeks to create a safe space for community conversation on some of the most important and contentious topics of the day.
To attend the November 5th town hall in person, register here.
To watch the livestream, please visit the Civil Dialogues website on event day.
