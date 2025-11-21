Slovenian Traditional Breakfast at the 75th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe

SLOVENIA, November 21 - At the 75th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe (RC75th), Slovenia highlighted how health, sustainability, and support for local products can be combined into a thoughtful vision for the future. The message was clear: caring for people and caring for the planet are inseparable goals, and meaningful progress requires addressing both simultaneously.

