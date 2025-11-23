Message from Prime Minister Robert Golob on Rudolf Maister Day

SLOVENIA, November 23 - When he secured the northern border with decisive action in 1918 and laid the foundations of the modern Slovenian army, this was more than just a military manoeuvre. He set a milestone inscribed in history, reminding us that we Slovenians are a nation that knows how to stand tall. He believed in the strength of people who think with breadth of vision and act with courage. May this spirit guide us today.

In an era of ever-present threats ranging from geopolitical tensions to climate change and rapid technological advances, Rudolf Maister's legacy reminds us that security is never guaranteed. It is the result of collective effort, trust in institutions and the readiness to unite at decisive moments. As we work to build a resilient society in which every individual is protected, heard and included, the values he lived by are more precious than ever.

General Maister was a symbol of self-confidence and courage, and he can serve as an example to us all. He defended not only territory, but also the dignity of all those who believed in the Slovenian language, culture and freedom. His legacy reminds us that a nation's future is shaped by determination, vision, and the willingness to stand united.

His voice reminds us that peace and security rest not only on words, but also on our willingness to stand up for the things that bind us: freedom, solidarity and democracy. In these challenging times, it is crucial that the state strengthens security and coexistence with measured steps and determination – just as General Maister did, with his gaze set firmly on the future and his unwavering faith in the common good.

On this day of celebration, I would like to express my deepest respect for Rudolf Maister, his fighters and all those who continued his work. May his legacy remind us that we can achieve great things as a nation when we believe in ourselves and stand together.

My sincere congratulations on Rudolf Maister Day, our national holiday.

Robert Golob

Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia