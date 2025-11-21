Opening of the Chandlery at Canalside Waterfront

Governor Kathy Hochul today marked the start of the Ice at Canalside season in Buffalo with the opening of a major new waterfront asset. A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially unveiled The Chandlery, a new $14.25 million investment by Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation that will serve as home to Visit Buffalo’s new visitor center, and gateway to the Canalside waterfront district. The event also marked the unveiling of Destination, a public art installation located just outside The Chandlery that commemorates the Erie Canal Bicentennial.

“The opening of The Chandlery marks the completion of a monumental first step in the North Aud Block’s transformation,” Governor Hochul said. “It is the official gateway to the waterfront, with Visit Buffalo ready to assist every visitor exploring Canalside, Buffalo and beyond. With the Ice at Canalside season kicking off, we are proudly continuing to create a truly vibrant destination on Buffalo’s waterfront.”

The Chandlery’s opening at the beginning of the winter season aligns with a new effort by Visit Buffalo to highlight fun winter experiences that begin as the Ice at Canalside opens — from ice skating and curling, to the returning Ice Express Train for kids, plus weekly programming and more of the region’s unique takes on cold weather pastimes. The Chandlery and visitor center are the new nexus point for information about local highlights like these.

Visit Buffalo President and CEO Patrick Kaler said, “The Chandlery represents a new chapter for Buffalo’s waterfront and for Visit Buffalo. This new visitor center is more than a doorway to Canalside — it’s where Buffalo stories begin. Visitors will discover not only where to go, but who we are as a community. Our team will greet visitors with maps, destination materials, local insights, and the warm spirit of welcome that defines our city. As our new winter campaign launches, The Chandlery becomes the front door to the region and a starting point for exploration right at the water’s edge, where Buffalo’s history and future meet.”

As part of today’s winter season kickoff at the Chandlery, the Ice at Canalside’s official grand opening is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Following tonight’s festive site lighting and fireworks, additional events are planned throughout the weekend with a celebration of the Hallmark Channel movie “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” on Saturday and a promotion of the Broadway musical “Wicked” with Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Sunday. For information on the Ice at Canalside’s 2025-2026 season, visit here.

Today’s news at Canalside includes:

The Chandlery Ribbon Cutting: The Chandlery is the first completed development within the North Aud Block, the significant parcel of land where part of the former Buffalo Memorial Auditorium once stood. The 14,000 square-foot, 4-story masonry building evokes 19th century structures along the Erie Canal. Initially called the Gateway Building, it has been renamed in a nod to the ship chandlery and rigging/sail shops that stood on this block in the Erie Canal’s heyday, selling nautical items for canal boats and lake ships. The Chandlery is home to a visitors’ reception desk and retail store, staffed by Visit Buffalo. The building also includes a public restroom, security facilities and American with Disabilities Act accessibility. The new location consolidates operations of the bustling Canalside waterfront district, with proximity to the Explore & More Children’s Museum, the Waterway of Change Erie Canal exhibit and Shark Girl sculpture. Buffalo-based Be Our Guest, LTD, which manages Canalside facilities and public spaces, will also have office space in the Chandlery. The new offices enhance Be Our Guest’s ability to provide programming, public ice rink operations, janitorial services, maintenance and security.

Destination, a commemoration of the Erie Canal bicentennial, debuts as the Chandlery opens. Created by local University at Buffalo sculpture professor and German immigrant Reinhard Reitzenstein, it reflects the journey of millions of immigrants who stepped off boats from New York or Albany and onto the streets of Buffalo. Here they built new lives in the city’s growing ethnic communities or headed further West on a lake schooner or steamboat. “Destination” includes more than 50 pairs of footprints ascending the Immigrant Steps, where the original steps marked the Erie Canal’s end at the Commercial Slip, a connection point between the canal, the Buffalo River and the Great Lakes. The footprints — sandblast etched into the stairs — invite visitors to follow them, perhaps stopping to sit and ponder history on the nearby travel trunks made of granite. Visit Buffalo’s New Visitor Center, Ready to Welcome: This sunny corner space inside The Chandlery brings the “That’s Buffalo For You” campaign to life with brand colors, bold graphics, and exclusive merchandise. Open six days a week throughout the winter, the center is staffed by concierges who offer recommendations, answer questions, and help guests plan their time in Buffalo. Visitors can explore points of interest using an interactive kiosk that builds customized itineraries, sends trip plans electronically, and doubles as a photo booth for creating shareable images and digital postcards. Murals by Lauren VanOsten spotlight Erie County and Buffalo. A dedicated viewing area features Visit Buffalo videos, the “Flight 716” film, television commercials, and destination stories. Additional screens showcase a monthly events calendar and social media reels. Find unique souvenirs and merchandise with Buffalo’s signature word pairings — “Refreshingly Spicy,” “Casually Iconic,” and “No Fuss Fancy.” Together with the mobile visitor center, the “Seymour” van, this new hub strengthens Visit Buffalo’s presence, and welcome, at the heart of the waterfront.

Visitor Center winter hours, through March:

Monday: Closed

Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ice at Canalside Opens: The Ice at Canalside features ice bumper cars, curling and the return of the Ice Express Train for children, as well as weekly programming, such as Harry Potter Night, Silent Discos, Ice Festival, and Jingle Bell Rock the Ice. The rink will also open for special holiday hours on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations are now open for season passes, one-day skating passes, group outings, igloo rentals and curling.

Ice at Canalside hours:

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday: 4 to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 4 to 8 p.m. (Special Thanksgiving Day Hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Friday: 1 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Programming, including all public skating, including holiday and school break hours, the events schedule and weather-related updates can be found at BuffaloWaterfront.com. Broom ball leagues and private rentals are available outside of normal hours of operation.

Free History Exhibit: Waterway of Change, the free exhibit at the Longshed that invites visitors to explore the transformative story of the Erie Canal, is now open Thursday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Book your timeslot here.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Chandlery will be the first stop for all visitors to Canalside, providing information, public restrooms, and ADA accessibility between the two-level site, while consolidating waterfront operations at the same location. As we work to buildout the North Aud Block in an authentic look for this mixed-use urban space, getting The Chandlery complete was a critical first step for the formerly vacant parcel.”

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Chairperson Joan Kesner said, “Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, Canalside has become a destination location. The Chandlery will enhance the visitor experience, providing the added amenities guests have been requesting while also connecting Canalside to the central business district and future public spaces to be built on the North Aud Block.”

Pennrose NY Developer LLC, selected by the ECHDC Board as the preferred developer of the Aud Block in April 2023, will develop the balance of the North Aud Block, which will consist of 251 residential units, including affordable and market-rate units, as well as retail space. The $160 million development, at more than 340,000 square feet when completed, is set to break ground in spring 2026. Ultimately, upon full build-out, Canalside will provide various, year-round offerings and experiences, including restaurants, entertainment venues, retail, cultural attractions, residential units, and public space as an integral part of Buffalo’s waterfront.

Funding for The Chandlery project and Destination is from the New York Power Authority, through relicensing agreements tied to the operation of the Niagara Power Project. In 2022, NYPA accelerated the remaining annual payments tied to the Niagara Power Project’s 50-year operating license, providing a lump sum of more than $54 million to ECHDC for its use in developing the Buffalo waterfront.

NYPA President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Canalside remains a popular destination for both locals and tourists, and the opening of The Chandlery represents a major milestone in efforts to transform the North Aud Block. Backed by NYPA funding support, the continued investment in Canalside reflects the Power Authority’s efforts to drive regional economic development and revitalize Buffalo’s waterfront.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “I applaud any action that capitalizes on our winter weather in Buffalo. With the Ice at Canalside opening and the new Chandlery building, economic development in downtown Buffalo continues to move forward, offering residents and visitors alike recreational and cultural options to enjoy. I am committed to working with all parties to keep this momentum forging ahead.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “For years, Buffalo’s waterfront has been steadily transforming into a place where residents and visitors can gather, explore, and take pride in our city’s history. The opening of The Chandlery is another major step in that progress, providing a welcoming point of entry that connects people to everything Canalside has to offer. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and ECHDC for continuing to invest in projects that strengthen our community, support local businesses, and help make Canalside an inviting destination year-round.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “This investment and the opening of The Chandlery delivers a true gateway to our city’s most dynamic public space, offering visitors a welcoming central point to discover everything Buffalo has to offer. With the Ice at Canalside season kicking off and new winter programming ready to bring families downtown, The Chandlery and the new visitor center will help ensure that our waterfront is a year-round destination. I’m grateful to the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation and Visit Buffalo for their partnership and vision as we continue transforming the North Aud Block into a vibrant, accessible hub for residents and visitors alike.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “The Chandlery will be a great spot for visitors to Canalside to kick off their exploration of the waterfront and Erie County, learning about our area’s history as well as what Buffalo and Erie County have to offer today. With the winter season fast approaching and the Ice at Canalside now open, it’s a perfect time to come out and see what’s new.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon said, “The Chandlery represents another milestone in the ongoing transformation of our waterfront. From the new visitor center to expanded winter programming, these investments continue to make Canalside a place where families can gather and visitors can experience the very best of Downtown Buffalo year-round. I want to thank Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, and all of our partners for their continued commitment to Buffalo’s growth and the success of Canalside and our downtown neighborhood.”

