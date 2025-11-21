Governor Hochul Announces $1.2 Million to Help Secure Permanent Home for Wild Project in Manhattan’s East Village

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced an additional $600,000 in State funding to enable wild project — a nonprofit producer, performance venue, and community space — to purchase the building at 195 East 3rd Street in Manhattan’s East Village that has housed the organization's 89-seat theater since its founding in 2007. This investment will help secure long-term stability for a vital independent arts organization, preserving affordable cultural space for emerging, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and local artists. The funding announced today brings the State's total support for wild project's acquisition to $1.2 million, building on Governor Hochul's efforts to strengthen New York's nonprofit arts and culture sector and invest in robust community infrastructure.

“New York’s creative spirit depends on the spaces where artists gather, experiment, and share their work,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m proud that the State could help wild project secure its permanent home in the East Village — a place that has nurtured countless artists and supported a vibrant, diverse cultural community. When we invest in organizations like wild project, we strengthen our creative economy and preserve the cultural spaces that make New York truly unique.”

This support reflects Governor Hochul’s broader commitment to sustaining New York’s cultural and community infrastructure. Affordable performance venues are essential to fostering local talent, strengthening neighborhood identity, and ensuring that artists from all backgrounds have the opportunity to create, collaborate, and thrive. Securing wild project’s long-term home reinforces the East Village’s historic role as a hub for independent artistic expression.

The State’s investment includes $1.1 million administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) and a $100,000 capital grant from Empire State Development, recommended by the New York City Regional Economic Development Council (NYCREDC) to support the acquisition.

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to administer this State investment that preserves one of New York City’s most dynamic and inclusive cultural spaces. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s support, wild project now has the long-term stability it needs to continue uplifting independent artists, fostering community engagement, and contributing to the creative fabric of the East Village.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Securing a permanent home for wild project ensures that one of New York’s most innovative and inclusive arts organizations can continue to uplift emerging voices and strengthen the East Village’s creative ecosystem. This investment reflects New York’s commitment to preserving affordable cultural spaces that drive neighborhood vibrancy, support local talent, and contribute to the city’s broader economic vitality.”

New York City Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, City University of New York Chancellor and William D. Rahm, CEO of Everview Partners, said, “Creative spaces like wild project do more than support artists — they fuel neighborhood vitality, attract visitors, and contribute to a strong, inclusive local economy. The NYCREDC is proud to support this project, which will keep the East Village a welcoming home for independent arts and preserve the kind of community assets that make New York City thrive.”

wild project Producing Artistic Director Ana Mari de Quesada and Producing Director Tom Escovar said, “After a long and often difficult journey, we are overjoyed to have secured wild project’s future with the purchase of our cherished home on East 3rd Street. This milestone reflects years of determination and the collective strength of our artists, supporters, and community. We’re proud to preserve this creative space for future generations of New York’s cultural innovators.”

Former Representative Carolyn Maloney said, “I am deeply proud to have granted $1 million in federal funding to enable the purchase of a permanent home for the wild project community building at 195 East 3rd Street. This investment will allow artists and organizations to continue their important work, creating opportunities for future generations and further enriching our artistic community.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Arts and culture are the lifeblood and economic engine of New York City. Theater spaces like wild project let creativity thrive, and I am thrilled that they will soon be able to have a new, permanent building on East 3rd Street. I applaud Governor Hochul for her commitment to the arts community, and I look forward to seeing all that wild project will accomplish in their new home.”

Representative Dan Goldman said, “Wild Project has been a lifeline for independent, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and East Village artists for nearly two decades. I was proud to support their efforts to secure this permanent home, which ensures that their creative community will not just survive, but will thrive for years to come. I applaud Governor Hochul for recognizing the importance of protecting affordable cultural spaces in neighborhoods like ours, where art and activism have always gone hand in hand. This investment preserves a cornerstone of the East Village’s identity and guarantees that the next generation of boundary-pushing New York artists has a true home.”

State Senator Brian Kavanagh said, “As one of the earliest supporters of this project, I am proud to have secured an initial grant of $500,000 in the first stage of this capital campaign, and I am thrilled that we are able to announce today a full package of financial support that will enable wild project to secure this building as its permanent home. For years, wild project has provided an inclusive space for artists of all backgrounds to create, collaborate, and inspire – and it is a key part of our efforts to preserve and enhance creative and artistic spaces across the City. With this purchase, I’m confident that wild project’s spirit and mission will continue to flourish for generations to come.”

Assemblymember Harvey Epstein said, “wild project has been a part of our community’s artistic center for a long time. I’m proud to support wild project in uplifting a diverse group of independent local artists and advancing equity and sustainability in the arts, and congratulate them on securing their permanent home in our neighborhood.”

Assemblymember Grace Lee said, “wild project plays an essential role in nurturing the next generation of New York City artists, and a new permanent home means their creative work can thrive. Thanks to this investment from the Governor, wild project will continue uplifting artists for generations to come.”

Plot Real Estate Advisory Founder Paul Leibowitz said, “It has been wonderful to advise wild project on the purchase. This thriving arts organization deserves a permanent home in the East Village, and it's incredible that it has now become a reality.”

IndieSpace Executive Director Randi Berry said, “We are thrilled that wild project has secured the funds to purchase their indie venue in the East Village. These small venues are precious resources consistently at risk due to rising costs and lack of affordability.”

NYC Create in Place at the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Senior Policy Advisor Anne del Castillo said, “Securing wild project’s permanent home ensures that a space dedicated to emerging voices, LGBTQIA+ artists, women, and BIPOC creators will remain part of New York City’s cultural fabric for years to come.”

East Village Community Coalition Executive Director Laura Sewell said, “The East Village Community Coalition celebrates wild project's long-awaited purchase of their home. wild project has long served as an anchor on this block, strengthening the community and creating opportunities for artists.”

About wild project

wild project is a nonprofit producer and performance venue that supports New York City’s independent theater, film, music, visual arts, and spoken-word artists. Since 2007, wild project has welcomed more than 55,000 patrons, supported over 12,000 artists, and provided a home for LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC creators and local East Village artists. The 89-seat, eco-friendly, ADA-compliant theater features solar panels, a rooftop garden, high-efficiency systems, and sustainable materials. wild project remains one of the few New York City performance venues led by a woman of color.