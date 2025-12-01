Synetic Technologies Expands Beyond ITAD with Complete Asset Lifecycle Management Services

Kansas City-Based IT Services Leader Introduces Self-Funding Model Where ITAD Proceeds Offset Deployment, Repair, and Management Costs

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synetic Technologies, a leading provider of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services since 1999, today announced a comprehensive expansion of its service offerings to include complete IT Asset Lifecycle Management . The company's innovative approach leverages proceeds from end-of-life asset disposition to offset the costs of upstream services, including white-glove deployment, onsite repairs, remote device management, and secure storage solutions."For over two decades, we've helped organizations maximize the value of their retired IT assets through industry-leading ITAD services," said Todd Leach, CCO of Synetic Technologies. "We realized that the significant proceeds we generate for our clients could do more than just appear as a line item on a budget report, they could actively fund the complete lifecycle management of their technology assets. This creates a sustainable, low-cost approach to IT asset management that very few providers can offer."The expanded service portfolio addresses the full technology asset journey:Deployment & Onboarding Services- White-glove device configuration and deployment for corporate and remote employees- Asset tagging and tracking integration- Direct-to-employee shipping and setupActive Lifecycle Management- Onsite and remote repair services- Spare parts management and warehousing- Refresh planning and asset stagingStorage & Staging Solutions- Climate-controlled secure storage between deployment cycles- Chain-of-custody documentation- Spare device inventory management- Comprehensive device management for distributed teams- Simplified offboarding and return logisticsEnhanced ITAD Services- Certified data destruction meeting NAID AAA and DoD standards- Maximum value recovery through strategic resale- Transparent revenue-sharing with device-level reporting- Zero-landfill, zero-overseas dumping commitment"The traditional model forces IT departments to budget separately for deployment services, repair programs, and asset disposition," added Leach. "Our integrated approach means organizations can deploy thousands of devices with white-glove service, maintain them throughout their lifecycle, and have those costs partially or fully offset by the proceeds when those devices are eventually retired. It's a game-changer for IT budget planning."Synetic maintains its position as one of the most highly certified ITAD providers in the industry, holding R2v3, NAID AAA, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications. These certifications now extend across the company's expanded service offerings, ensuring the same standards of security, environmental responsibility, and quality management throughout the entire asset lifecycle.The company has already begun piloting the integrated lifecycle approach with select enterprise clients in education, healthcare, and corporate sectors, with early results showing cost reductions of 40-70% compared to managing these services through multiple vendors."We're not abandoning ITAD, we're completing the circle," Leach emphasized. "Every asset we deploy today is an asset we'll eventually help retire, and every asset we retire generates value that can deploy the next generation. It's IT asset management that pays for itself."For more information about Synetic Technologies' complete Asset Lifecycle Management services, visit www.synetic.com or contact Todd Leach at tleach@synetic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.