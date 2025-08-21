Companies Struggle to Recover IT Assets from Departing Employees — Synetic Offers a 30% Boost in Recovery Rates

Synetic boosts IT asset recovery by 30%, helping companies cut losses and secure devices as hybrid work drives costly offboarding challenges.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As remote and hybrid work models become standard across industries, organizations are confronting a costly side effect: the loss of corporate hardware during employee offboarding. According to new research from Capterra, hybrid and remote employees are 17% more likely to retain company devices after departure, amounting to an average of $2,000 in missing equipment per case. The growing challenge underscores the need for smarter, more secure offboarding infrastructure in today’s distributed workforce.Synetic Technologies, a leader in IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), is helping organizations address this gap by transforming how they recover technology from departing employees. With purpose-built logistics, certified data destruction, and sustainability-first asset processing, Synetic enables enterprises to reclaim hardware securely and efficiently—whether employees are based in-office, remote, or distributed globally. By integrating directly into offboarding workflows, Synetic clients are recovering up to 30% more devices than traditional internal processes alone, unlocking significant savings and reducing security exposure.The IT Offboarding CrisisAs employee turnover rises, many organizations still rely on outdated, manual methods to track and recover IT assets—leaving them vulnerable to loss and inefficiency. The challenge is especially acute in remote and distributed work environments, where physically retrieving devices becomes far more complex. According to International Data Corporation, over 30% of endpoint devices remain untracked after offboarding, creating serious gaps in visibility and control.The most common barriers to successful recovery include employee refusal, shipping failures, and poor communication between departments. These issues not only disrupt IT workflows but also result in millions of dollars in cumulative losses, especially for enterprises with high workforce churn. Alarmingly, a 2025 Ponemon Institute study found that 74% of organizations experienced data loss due to improperly decommissioned devices, underscoring the urgent need for secure and structured IT asset recovery solutions.How Synetic Solves ItSynetic offers a secure, scalable, and automated IT asset recovery program designed for modern hybrid workforces. Key differentiators include:- End-to-End Recovery Logistics: From scheduled pickups to return kits for remote staff.- Live Asset Tracking: Real-time updates from initiation to reconciliation.- Certified Data Destruction: Ensuring compliance with industry, organization, state, and federal standards.- Sustainability-Driven Disposition: Repair, refurbish, or responsibly recycle, diverting e-waste from landfills.Clients who integrate Synetic’s recovery service into their offboarding workflows have seen a 30% increase in device return rates, driving both operational savings and peace of mind.About SyneticSynetic is a trusted ITAD partner for enterprises nationwide, providing secure, compliant, and sustainable asset disposition services. With a mission to maximize asset value while minimizing environmental impact, Synetic empowers businesses to retire technology responsibly — and recover more in the process.For more information or to request a recovery assessment, visit www.synetic.com

