AccuSourceHR Workforce Solutions Named Top Provider in 2025 HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AccuSourceHR™ Workforce Solutions, a leading national provider of pre-employment, drug and workforce screening solutions, today announced its recognition as a top-ranked provider in the 2025 HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening. The acknowledgment underscores AccuSourceHR’s reputation for exceptional client service, enterprise-level solutions, and unwavering commitment to accuracy and compliance.The HRO Today Baker’s Dozen rankings are widely regarded as the industry’s most trusted benchmark for evaluating background screening providers. The 2025 survey analyzed more than 700 verified responses from 345 companies, evaluating performance across three key categories:• Service Breadth – the range and depth of solutions offered• Deal Size – the scale and complexity of client relationships• Service Quality – overall satisfaction and client experienceResults are determined using HRO Today’s proprietary algorithm, which ensures objectivity by removing incomplete or extreme responses before calculating final scores.In this year’s results, AccuSourceHR received particularly high marks for Service Quality, reflecting its dedication to personalized, U.S.-based client support and its proven ability to deliver responsive, high-touch service across diverse industries.“We’re honored to be recognized among the top screening providers in the country,” said Dan Filby, CEO. “This recognition validates our belief that great technology must be paired with exceptional human service. Our innovative technology enables faster, smarter compliant background checks, while our U.S.-based team ensures every client receives dedicated, specialized support.”AccuSourceHR’s best-in-class technology platform integrates human touch, AI, automation, and seamless ATS/HRIS connectivity to help organizations hire confidently and efficiently. Key capabilities include:• Accelerated turnaround times through intelligent automation• Advanced compliance and risk mitigation tools• Continuous workforce monitoring and enhanced identity verification• Integrated workflows with major HR technology platformsWith over two decades of industry experience and PBSA accreditation, AccuSourceHR continues to set the standard for trustworthy, transparent, and technology-forward background screening. Its inclusion in HRO Today’s 2025 Baker’s Dozen reflects AccuSourceHR’s enduring commitment to quality, innovation, and long-lasting partnerships.____________________________________________________________________________________________About AccuSourceHRAccuSourceHR delivers comprehensive pre-employment and workforce screening solutions designed to help organizations hire smarter, faster, and with confidence. Combining cutting-edge technology with personalized, U.S.-based client care. We believe every client is unique and deserves a tailored program of background and drug screening solutions. AccuSourceHR’s experienced team includes subject matter experts in compliance-driven industries. As a PBSA accredited provider, we offer robust compliance resources and act as an extension of your HR, safety and risk mitigation teams. We support employers nationwide with a focus on accuracy, compliance, and an exceptional candidate experience. Learn more at www.accusourcehr.com.

