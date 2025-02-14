WageSource Addresses the Need for Increased Options in Income Source History Verifications
WageSource is an innovative verification solution enabling employers to validate work history claims with speed and cost-control often not supported in traditional employment verification methods”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employers often face tight competition in the battle to secure top talent. Speed in time-to-hire processes helps ensure candidates are seamlessly onboarded to new staff members. Conversely, organizations also have a high interest in ensuring job candidates possess the experience disclosed in resumes, applications, and live interviews. Many methods currently utilized to validated candidate disclosed experience can lead to background screening time delays, significant fluctuating costs, and gaps in history confirmed in final reports due challenges in consistent record sources and rising trends in non-W2 wage history.
— Dan Filby, CEO, AccuSourceHR
AccuSourceHR understands the challenges employers face in balancing the needs of mitigating hiring risk and achieving maximum onboarding efficiency. We are proud to announce, WageSource Verification income source validation as a new tool to attain both goals. WageSource utilizes direct source tax records via the IRS Income Verification Express System (IVES) to validate a candidate has W2 and 1099 tax return data that matches their disclosed employment history. WageSource is not an employment verification product but does provide confidence candidate-supplied work history matches IRS tax return records. WageSource final reports provide key data including verification of employer name, years of employment and employer address, which are core data elements in traditional employment verifications. Clients have flexibility in selecting a robust 7- or 10-year verification scope history.
“WageSource is an innovative verification solution enabling employers to validate work history claims with speed and cost-control often not supported in traditional employment verification methods” states Dan Filby, CEO, AccuSourceHR. “A single bad hire can lead to catastrophic consequences in terms of workforce retention, legal liability, and brand reputation. WageSource mitigates hiring risk and provides a high quality, cost friendly solution.”
About AccuSourceHR
AccuSourceHR™ is a full-service employment screening organization headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Recognized as a PBSA-accredited, award-winning 20-year screening industry veteran, they are committed to continuously promoting a balance between affording innovative technology and providing comprehensive, consistent, US-based client care. This objective is reinforced by the belief every client is unique and deserves a customized program of quality background and drug screening solutions to meet their specific organizational goals. Their diverse, tenured team includes knowledgeable subject matter experts in key highly regulated and compliance-driven industries. AccuSourceHR strives to ensure every client views them as an extension of their organization’s human resources, safety, and risk mitigation teams. accusourcehr.com
For more information on WageSource Verification or additional AccuSourceHR employment screening services, please contact AccuSourceHR at marketing@accusourcehr.com.
