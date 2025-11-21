B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN CONNECTICUT

Justin Fusaro Connecticut B2B CFO Partner B2B CFO / B2B EXIT

B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN STATE Justin Fusaro Joins as Partner in Wilton, CT

I'm overjoyed to be able to bring my passion for improving the lives and well-being of business owners and executives to a broader network of potential clients through B2B CFO®.” — Justin Fusaro

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2B CFO , a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Justin Fusaro has joined as Partner. He is based in Wilton, CT, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFOpartners.Justin is a skilled executive with over twenty years of deep financial and operational experience helping a wide range of companies across different industries. Prior to joining B2B CFO, he spent six years as CFO of SeriousFun Children’s Network. In that position, Justin developed and implemented the organization's first multi-year financial plan and long-term financial sustainability strategy, grew financial reserves by 3X in six years, and brought all financial and operational reporting into sustained compliance. He also overhauled and improved all bank, employee retirement, and corporate insurance accounts and relationships.Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO, said, “We are delighted that Justin has joined our partnership. He is highly accomplished and his expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the business owners in the area.”According to Justin, “I'm overjoyed to be able to bring my passion for improving the lives and well-being of business owners and executives to a broader network of potential clients through B2B CFO. From here, I can put to use all of my 20+ years of experience to offer meaningful and lasting solutions to those amazing engines of our societies and economies.”To find out more about, or to connect with Justin, visit b2bcfo.com/justin-fusaro.About B2B CFOB2B CFOprovides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFOis the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com

