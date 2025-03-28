B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN NC

B2B CFO - Strategic Business Advisors Logo Craig Busch - B2B CFO Partner - Charlotte, NC

Craig Busch Joins as Partner in Charlotte, North Carolina

I am excited to be joining B2B CFO and working with their partners to improve the lives of business owners by increasing cash flow and profitability of the companies they own.” — Craig Busch

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2B CFO , a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Craig Busch has joined as Partner. He is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFOpartners.Craig is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over 30 years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO, he spent 6 years as Chief Financial Officer of Davinci Jets where he implemented two software integration projects which increased efficiencies and accuracy within the organization as well as increased EBITDA by 2%. Craig also directed the due diligence and integration of 3 companies, increasing revenue by $15 Million dollars.Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO, said, “We are delighted that Craig has joined our partnership. He is highly accomplished, and his expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the business owners in the area.”According to Craig, “I am excited to be joining B2B CFO and working with their partners to improve the lives of business owners by increasing cash flow and profitability of the companies they own.”To find out more about, or to connect with Craig, visit b2bcfo.com/craig-busch.About B2B CFOB2B CFOprovides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFOis the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com # # #

