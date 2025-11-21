State coastal agency extends comment period regarding Wilmington Harbor 403 Dredging Project to Dec. 20

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) continues to accept public comments through Dec. 20 on the review of a federal request to deepen and widen the Wilmington Harbor. The comment period for reviewing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District’s federal consistency determination for the proposed Wilmington Harbor 403 Navigation Project, pursuant to the Coastal Zone Management Act, was originally open through Dec. 5.

On Nov. 17, DCM hosted a public hearing in Wilmington that drew strong community engagement, including in-person comments from more than 20 residents and attendance of about 50 residents.

The Consistency Determination is the Corps’ determination that the project meets the North Carolina coastal program’s enforceable policies to the maximum extent practicable, and DCM will decide if they agree, conditionally agree, or disagree with the Corps’ determination on the proposed project in Brunswick and New Hanover counties. According to the Corps’ Draft Environmental Impact Statement, the project would deepen and widen portions of the Wilmington Harbor navigation channel to improve efficiency and accommodate larger vessels. DCM has until Jan. 5, 2026 to make a decision on the Corps’ Consistency Determination.

Information about this consistency determination may be examined online.

DCM will continue to accept written comments until Dec. 20, 2025. Written comments should be mailed to Federal Consistency Coordinator, 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City, NC 28557, or by email to Federalconsistencycomments@deq.nc.gov. Please put “Federal Consistency: USACE Wilmington Harbor 403 Navigation Project” in the subject line. All comments will be considered in developing the state’s consistency response. Notice of the decision regarding this matter will be provided upon request.