UPDATED: NCDEQ Division of Water Resources to hold public hearings, extend comment period on draft environmental impact statement for Fuquay-Varina Interbasin Transfer Certificate request

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission and North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources will hold public hearings on Dec. 4, 9 and 11 to hear public comment on the draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Town of Fuquay-Varina's Interbasin Transfer Certificate request.

To expand the options for public participation, the hearing on Dec. 9 in Raleigh will be made available by livestream. This livestream will be for viewing and listening only. Those who wish to provide verbal comments must attend in-person and register to speak at the hearing.

In addition to providing the livestream, the comment period has been extended until April 1, 2026. The public can submit written comments by mail or email.

Public Hearing Details

When: 6 p.m., Dec. 4, 2025

Where: Fayetteville Technology Community College, Cumberland Hall Auditorium, 2220 Hull Road, Fayetteville, N.C., 28303

Register: Sign-in and speaker registration will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Public Hearing Details

When: 6 p.m., Dec. 9, 2025

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, N.C., 27604. A livestream of the hearing will also be available for viewing only.

Register: Participants who wish to speak at the hearing must attend in-person. Sign-in and speaker registration for the in-person hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Parking information: Public parking will be available after 5 p.m. at Parking Deck 64, which is located across North Salisbury Street from the Archdale Building. Please see the Interactive State Parking Map for additional parking options: Interactive Map.

Meeting link: Webex attendee meeting link

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2438 061 6936

Meeting password: NCDEQ (62337 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003 (US Toll), Access Code: 2425 792 4510



Public Hearing Details

When: 6 p.m., Dec. 11, 2025

Where: Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center, 1192 U.S. Hwy 64 West Business, Pittsboro, N.C. 27312

Register: Sign-in and speaker registration will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Town of Fuquay-Varina, which is located in the Cape Fear and Neuse River basins, is seeking approval for an Interbasin Transfer Certificate in order to source water supply from the Cape Fear River Basin to meet projected future water demands.

Currently, the town relies on wholesale water purchased from neighboring water systems – the City of Raleigh and Johnston County, which are in the Neuse River Basin, and from Harnett County, which is in the Cape Fear River Basin. However, the town’s current contracted water supply is projected to fall short of future demands, with a shortfall projected by 2030.

The town’s preferred alternative to resolve its projected shortfalls is to source water supply from the Tri-Rivers (i.e., City of Sanford) Water Treatment Plant in the Cape Fear River Basin. This alternative requires an Interbasin Transfer (IBT) Certificate. The town is seeking approval to transfer 6.17 million gallons per day from the Cape Fear River basin to the Neuse River Basin based on 2055 demand projections.

The draft EIS should include a comprehensive analysis of the environmental impacts that would occur in the source and receiving basins if the petition for a certificate is granted. The draft is available online on DEQ’s website, and via the North Carolina Department of Administration Environmental Review Clearinghouse.

Access to the hydrologic model used to evaluate alternatives in the EIS is also available upon request through the DEQ’s website related to the Town of Fuquay-Varina’s IBT request. Training sessions on accessing the virtual model will be available on Dec. 2 and Dec. 16, but registration is required. Please email maya.holcomb@deq.nc.gov to enroll.

The public is invited to attend the public hearings to provide relevant written and verbal comments on the draft EIS document connected to the requested IBT certificate. Speaking time may be limited based on attendance.

In addition to accepting comments at the hearings, written comments may also be submitted by mail to Maya Holcomb, Division of Water Resources, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, N.C., 27604, or by email to maya.holcomb@deq.nc.gov. Comments must be postmarked or emailed by April 1, 2026.

The application, related materials, and the draft environmental impact statement are available online: Fuquay-Varina Interbasin Transfer request.