Global Advanced Metals Declared Conformant to Minerals Due Diligence Audit Standards for 16 Consecutive Years

BOYERTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd (GAM), a leading producer of tantalum, niobium, and tin products, has successfully undergone conflict minerals due diligence audits by the Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) at its 3 manufacturing sites in Western Australia, Japan and the United States.

For the 16th consecutive year, GAM has demonstrated leadership in minerals due diligence. Following the August and October 2025 audits, RMAP-RMI has determined GAM’s Aizu, Japan, Greenbushes Western Australia, and Boyertown-Pennsylvania, USA facilities conformant to its audit standards for tantalum and tin.

“As industry and other stakeholders navigate due diligence challenges in some geographies, GAM continues to enhance its responsible minerals due diligence practices, to ensure ongoing flow of ethically sourced material to the global tantalum market,” said Jean-Paul Meutcheho, GAM Director of Sourcing and Corporate Sustainability.

To achieve RMAP-RMI conformance status, a smelter is required to successfully undergo a rigorous third-party audit of its smelting operations. The audit includes validating evidence of: adherence to the 5-steps Due Diligence Guidance of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), acceptable Reasonable Country of Origin Inquiry (RCOI), mine of origin and chain of custody documentation, and verification of scrap sources among other criteria.

“Collaboration and partnership with organizations like the Public Private Alliance for Responsible Minerals Trade (PPA), the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Multi-Stakeholders Group are evidence of GAM’s commitment and proactive leadership. These collaborations and partnerships are foundational elements of our management system approach to minerals due diligence and ESG efforts, as portrayed in our 2025 ESG Update,” said Ryan Clement, GAM Chief Operating Officer.

The RMI-RMAP’s conflict-minerals due diligence audit program is led and supported by a cross section of industries (e.g., Electronics, Aerospace, and Automotive), governments, and other stakeholders. Downstream companies rely on the conformance of smelters like GAM to support their compliance with Section 1502 of the US Dodd-Frank Act, the EU conflict minerals regulations, and other applicable conflict-free minerals’ regulations.



About GAM

GAM is a leading conflict-free tantalum, tin, and niobium products maker. GAM has exclusive rights to the world’s largest industrial resources of tantalum ore located in Western Australia. GAM produces conflict-free tantalum, and niobium powders and metallurgical products at its Pennsylvania, USA and Aizu, Japan plants for a range of industries including electronics, aerospace, automotive, medical and chemical processing. GAM also produces tin ingot at its site in Greenbushes, Western Australia.

GAM’s smelting facilities in Japan and the USA were first declared “Conflict-Free” in 2010 under the former EICC/GeSI Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative (CFSI) audit program and continue to maintain their conformance to the current RMAP standard.

About RBA, RMI and RMAP

The Responsible Business Alliance—RBA was formerly known as the Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition—EICC,

The Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) was formerly known as the Conflict Free Sourcing Initiative—CFSI, and

The Responsible Minerals Assurance Process—RMAP was formerly known as the Conflict Free Smelter Program—CFSP.

Legal Disclaimer:

