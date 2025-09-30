Global Advanced Metals Awarded DLA Contract For Tantalum Ingots

BOYERTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Advanced Metals (GAM), a leading producer of tantalum, niobium, and tin products, was awarded an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) sole-sourced contract from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Strategic Materials (the program manager for the National Defense Stockpile [NDS]) for up to $100M of tantalum ingots over the next 5 years. The tantalum ingots will be produced and shipped from the GAM Boyertown PA facility which is the only conflict-free U.S. domestic source for tantalum products processed directly from tantalum ore. GAM has a long-standing relationship with the DLA in supplying tantalum, a critical mineral as defined by the U.S. Government.

Tantalum is used in a wide range of products spanning a variety of industries such as electronics, medical, defense, chemical processing, energy, and aerospace. This year, the Boyertown PA facility is celebrating its 75th anniversary and has, over this time, supported domestic, including U.S Government, tantalum applications. In 2010, GAM was the first metal processing company to be declared compliant to Section 1502 of the US Dodd-Frank Act, and has since maintained compliance at each of the manufacturing facilities in Aizu, Japan, Greenbushes, Western Australia and Boyertown, Pennsylvania, USA.

“GAM is honored to again partner with the U.S. Government and in support of domestic tantalum applications. Tantalum, a critical mineral, holds strategic uses especially in energy, electronics, and defense industries. This contract award will further solidify GAM’s presence in the U.S. and allied countries and will continue to ensure this strategically vital domestic supply” said Andrew O’Donovan, GAM Chief Executive Officer.

About GAM

GAM is a leading conflict-free tantalum, niobium, and tin products processor. GAM has exclusive rights to the world’s largest industrial resources of tantalum ore located in Western Australia (WA). GAM produces conflict-free tantalum powders and metallurgical products at its Pennsylvania, USA and Aizu, Japan plants for a range of industries including electronics, aerospace, defense, medical and chemical processing. GAM also produces tin ingot at its site in Greenbushes, WA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.