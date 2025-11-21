Shegerian & Associates Secures $32.2 Million Jury Verdict in Disability Discrimination Case Against Equinox

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A California jury has issued a $32.2 million verdict in Hugyetz v. Equinox, a case involving claims of disability discrimination, retaliation, failure to accommodate, and failure to engage in the interactive process.The plaintiff, Lajos “Lali” Hugyetz—a five-time world kickboxing champion and seven-time European champion—worked as a personal trainer at Equinox for five years. During his employment, he requested accommodations for a documented medical condition. According to the claims presented at trial, Equinox did not provide the requested accommodations and did not participate in the interactive process required under California law. Mr. Hugyetz alleged that these failures led to the end of his employment.After hearing the evidence, the jury found in favor of Mr. Hugyetz on all causes of action. In a statement, Shegerian & Associates commented: “We are extremely grateful to the jury who found in Mr. Hugyetz’s favor on all claims for failure to accommodate, engage in the interactive process, discrimination, and retaliation. Our team worked to hold the employer accountable, and the jury delivered.”The jury awarded a total of $32.2 million, consisting of:$242,000 in past economic loss$500,000 in future economic loss$3.755 million in past noneconomic loss$3.75 million in future noneconomic loss$24 million in punitive damagesThe case represents one of the larger disability discrimination verdicts of the year and highlights the potential legal and financial exposure employers may face when accommodation requests are not handled in accordance with California law.Case No. 22STCV26384

