Court Awards $3.9 Million in Attorney’s Fees Against UC Regents, $18 Million Owed to Renowned Dr. Lauren Pinter-Brown

Court Awards $3.9 Million in Attorney's Fees Against UC Regents, Totaling Nearly $18 Million Owed to Plaintiff & Renowned Oncologist Dr. Lauren Pinter-Brown

This verdict sends a clear message: discriminating against an employee for their gender will not be tolerated, no matter the size of the employer.” — Carney R. Shegerian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 19th, 2024, the Honorable Court awarded $3,926,753.75 in attorney’s fees to plaintiff Dr. Lauren Pinter-Brown against the UC Regents, which along with the May 2024 $14 million jury verdict, equates to nearly $18 million that the UC Regents now owes plaintiff. This comes after a lengthy and hard fought 8 year litigation, with two 8-figure jury verdicts and controversial Court of Appeal reversal. A brief synopsis of the case follows.On May 9th, 2024, a Los Angeles jury awarded a $14 million verdict for Shegerian & Associates ' client Dr. Lauren Pinter-Brown against her former employer, The Regents of the University of California. The lawsuit alleged that the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) discriminated against Dr. Pinter-Brown because of her gender, ultimately leading to her resignation. Attorneys Carney R. Shegerian, Will Reed, and Mahru Madjidi, represented Dr. Pinter-Brown.Dr. Pinter-Brown began working at UCLA Medical Center in 2005 as the director of the UCLA lymphoma program. Throughout her entire tenure at UCLA, she consistently received exemplary peer reviews, awards, and accolades. Until 2013, she was one of only two senior female faculty members in the program.After she began raising concerns of harassment by a male colleague, she was targeted in various audits, had her research privileges suspended, had her title stricken, and her reputation permanently harmed. Even after filing verbal and written complaints, UCLA made no significant efforts to remedy the situation. She was forced to "play dead" at work to avoid additional confrontation before ultimately resigning her employment.The first trial dates back to February 15, 2018, when a Los Angeles jury found in favor of her claims of gender discrimination, awarding Dr. Pinter-Brown $3,011,671 in loss of earnings against UCLA and an additional $10,000,000 in damages for emotional distress, for a total verdict of $13,011,671. The Court of Appeals reversed the jury verdict, and it was remanded for a re-trial.The retrial began on March 18th, 2024, and ended with the jury awarding Dr. Pinter – Brown a verdict of $14 million on the basis of her gender discrimination claim and wrongful termination claim."Dr. Pinter-Brown was an outstanding employee and doctor during her entire tenure at UCLA," said Carney R. Shegerian, Dr. Pinter-Brown's trial lawyer. "We are pleased with the results of both trials and commend Dr. Pinter Brown for her perseverance during this 8-year legal battle. This verdict sends a clear message: discriminating against an employee for their gender will not be tolerated, no matter the size of the employer.”Notably, Dr. Pinter-Brown was her lead trial lawyer, Carney Shegerian’s, oncologist in his during his battle with lymphoma. He remains healthy and in remission.About Shegerian & Associates:Shegerian & Associates has recovered employees over a billion in results for wrongful termination, discrimination, and harassment disputes. Shegerian & Associates is widely regarded as the most successful employment law firm, with has offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Riverside and New York. Website available at: www.shegerianlaw.com.Media Contact: Manuela Varela, media@shegerianlaw.com, 310-860-0770.Case # BC 624838SOURCE Shegerian & Associates

