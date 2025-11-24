AgileView Inc. and AllSource Analysis Announce Strategic Partnership For Dual Use AI-Driven Geospatial Intelligence

We supply the long-tail signals. AllSource turns them into pattern-of-life insight.

AgileView and AllSource partner to fuse AI, synthetic data, and expert analysis, delivering next-gen solutions for security and industrial customers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgileView Inc., a leader in AI and synthetic data for remote sensing, announced today a strategic investment and go-to-market partnership with AllSource Analysis Inc., a recognized authority in human-led geospatial intelligence. The collaboration will accelerate delivery of AI-powered defense and intelligence solutions that fuse machine learning, synthetic data, and analytic expertise to enhance operational awareness and decision-making.The partnership comes amid a period of unprecedented data growth across the defense and intelligence landscape. The rapid proliferation of satellites, drones, and airborne sensors has shifted the challenge from data collection to data exploitation. Governments and industry alike are seeking solutions that can synthesize this expanding volume of overhead data into timely, actionable intelligence.“Defense and intelligence organizations are awash in imagery and sensor data, but insight still depends on how quickly and accurately that data can be analyzed,” said Avi Lindenbaum, CEO of AgileView. “By integrating AgileView’s hyper-synthetic training data and machine learning capabilities with AllSource’s deep analytic tradecraft, we’re helping customers close that gap massively accelerating the path from collection to decision.”Through this partnership, AgileView and AllSource will jointly develop and market solutions that combine synthetically driven AI-enabled object detection , classification, and change detection with best-of-breed analyst-driven contextual understanding. The collaboration addresses data and expertise gaps and aims to improve mission readiness , threat monitoring, and infrastructure security for both government and industrial customers.“Our collaboration with AgileView represents the convergence of two critical strengths, advanced AI and decades of applied human intelligence,” said Charles Herring CEO at AllSource Analysis. “Together, we’re enabling defense and intelligence customers to scale and operationalize the next generation of GEOINT tradecraft.”This partnership also reflects a growing movement within the Department of Defense and intelligence community to harness innovation from emerging technology companies. With the cost of satellite imagery and sensor data continuing to fall, agencies are increasingly turning to smaller, more agile firms capable of delivering cutting-edge AI and analytic tools at speed.The companies will focus initially on defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure missions, with future expansion into commercial and industrial monitoring applications.About AgileView Inc.AgileView is an AI and synthetic data company advancing geospatial intelligence through its hyper-synthetic data generation and object detection model management software. The company’s technology enables long-tail object detection, zero-shot model training, and multi-modal analytics across EO, SAR, and IR domains for U.S. and allied defense customers.About AllSource Analysis Inc.AllSource Analysis leads the commercial imagery intelligence market with a suite of multi-source information and analytic products and subscriptions. Delivering high impact finished geospatial intelligence products and services to defense, intelligence, and commercial customers. Leveraging a global analyst network, automation, and deep mission expertise, AllSource transforms multi-source data into actionable insights that drive operational advantage. For media inquiries contact: media@allsourceanalysis.com

