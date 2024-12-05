AgileView Inc. and Lockheed Martin Showcase Groundbreaking Advancements in Synthetic Data for Defense Applications

AgileView Inc Maritime Training Data

AgileView Inc. and Lockheed Martin unveil advancements in synthetic data, boosting AI model performance for maritime surveillance and defense.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major step forward for defense technology and artificial intelligence, AgileView Inc ., in collaboration with Lockheed Martin Inc., has released a white paper detailing significant advancements in the performance of synthetic data for enhanced maritime surveillance and defense operations.The study, titled "Enhancing Maritime Surveillance: The Impact of Synthetic Data on Detection Model Performance," demonstrates how synthetic data can be leveraged to dramatically improve the accuracy and efficiency of detection models used in critical operational scenarios. The experiments focused on key port monitoring activities, providing actionable insights into vessel detection in diverse operational environments.Key findings from the study include:• Synthetic data-augmented models improved F1 scores by a remarkable 25%-39%.• Synthetic data proved especially beneficial in new or unexpected surveillance scenarios, where rapid model adaptability is required.• Integration of synthetic data in detector models can significantly reduce the costs and collapse the time associated with data collection, annotation, and processing.AgileView’s commercially available synthetic data tools are purpose-built to enhance the performance of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) systems. Specifically designed for use with overhead imagery, these tools play a transformative role in advancing ML capabilities for object detection.By generating massive variability within datasets, AgileView’s tools replicate real-world conditions with exceptional precision. This unparalleled diversity in training data empowers machine learning models to achieve superior accuracy and adaptability, addressing the complex challenges faced in real-world scenarios."The ability to rapidly generate and integrate large volumes of synthetic data to support model training is a game-changer," stated Avi Lindenbaum, CEO of AgileView Inc. "This white paper not only validates the efficacy of our synthetic data but also opens new pathways for its application in real-world defense scenarios where speed and precision are paramount."The white paper is available for review to industry professionals and will be presented in upcoming defense and technology conferences to further explore its implications for national security and defense strategy. A copy of the paper can be requested at www.agileview.ai For more details on the white paper or to learn more about the synthetic data capabilities offered by AgileView Inc. please contact Maya Fitzhume at media@agileview.ai.About AgileView Inc.AgileView Inc. is a leader in synthetic data solutions, pioneering advanced methodologies for enhancing machine learning and artificial intelligence applications across various industries, including defense and commercial markets.Media Contact: Media@agileview.ai Tel: 917.677.1805###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.