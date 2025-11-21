New Book 'GET MOVING!' Helps Home Buyers Through All Steps of the Mortgage Process

GET MOVING! Available now through major online booksellers.

GET MOVING! A Personal Guide to Get You in TOP Home Buying Shape, by Angela and Mike Tourville, guides and prepares buyers through the home buying experience.

Purchasing without preparation and knowledge can be costly, and this book helps you avoid expensive surprises, and understand every step in advance.” — Mike Tourville

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book aimed at empowering future homeowners has just hit the market. GET MOVING! A Personal Guide to Get You in TOP Home Buying Shape , written by Angela and Mike Tourville, is a timely and much-needed guide designed to educate and prepare people for one of life’s biggest financial decisions — buying a home.GET MOVING! offers a refreshing, down-to-earth approach. The book walks readers through every stage of the journey; from qualifying for a mortgage to understanding interest rates, closing costs, and even the pros and cons of paying discount points. Written in an engaging and conversational tone, it’s designed to make readers feel like they have a trusted guide by their side.One standout feature of the book is its collaborative approach. Each chapter includes insights, advice, and personal stories from a diverse range of local real estate professionals including realtors, attorneys, loan officers, insurance agents, and financial planners. Their real-world perspectives add depth and authenticity, helping readers see how each piece of the process fits together.This book is also a family effort. Co-author Angela Tourville, Branch Manager at AnnieMac Home Mortgage, in western Massachusetts, brings years of frontline lending experience and a passion for helping people achieve homeownership. Her co-author and father-in-law, Mike Tourville, adds his seasoned perspective as a writer and communicator, making the complex world of lending approachable for everyday readers.“Buying a home doesn’t have to feel intimidating,” said Angela. “We wanted to give people the clarity and confidence they need to move forward with no jargon, no judgment, just real help.”Co-author Mike Tourville added, “Too often, people delay buying because they don’t know where to start. GET MOVING! gives them the tools and confidence to take that first step. Purchasing without preparation and knowledge can be costly, and this book helps you avoid expensive surprises, and understand every step in advance.”GET MOVING! A Personal Guide to Get You in TOP Home Buying Shape is now available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online booksellers.For more information, visit www.athomewithangelatourville.com Angela Tourville, Branch Manager NMLS # 1702059, AnnieMac Home MortgageMike Tourville, Sales Manager NMLS# 18482, AnnieMac Home Mortgage

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.