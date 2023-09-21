The Healing Voices Project Achieves 501c3 Non-Profit Status to Combat Addiction in Communities
Our conversations delve deep into the personal struggles related to addiction, from broken families, incarceration, and homelessness to inspiring stories of renewed lives, and healed families.”AGAWAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healing Voices Project, an initiative dedicated to raising awareness and supporting community programs to combat addiction, announced its official designation as a non-profit 501c3 organization.
Led by Mike Tourville, author of Voices from the Fallen, this groundbreaking project has been making a significant impact by fostering open conversations surrounding addiction and recovery.
The Healing Voices Project broadcasts weekly episodes across various media platforms, including popular podcast apps and its official website, www.healingvoicesproject.org.
The inspiration behind the Healing Voices Project stems from the success of Tourville’s book, Voices from the Fallen, which powerfully explores the multifaceted nature of addiction through the personal stories of eight diverse individuals. Often used as a teaching tool and for group discussions, Voices highlights the causes and effects of addiction, and sheds light on its enduring impact on families and communities.
Building on this foundation, the Healing Voices Project takes it a step further, by involving individuals from all walks of life who have experienced addiction, including those in recovery, bereaved loved ones, substance use professionals, and community leaders.
Tourville emphasized the project’s purpose as more than just a podcast. “Our conversations delve deep into the personal struggles related to addiction, from broken families, incarceration, and homelessness to inspiring stories of recovery, renewed lives, and healed families. While we may never fully grasp our impact, shared experiences can motivate and encourage people while reducing the stigma that often prevents individuals from seeking help.”
The Healing Voices Project frequently features experts, care providers, and community leaders who provide essential updates on prevention, intervention, and treatment options. Tourville pointed out, “Without the right education, well-intentioned families can make decisions that may lead to unfortunate consequences.”
In addition to podcast formats, each program is available on YouTube, offering viewers a more personal experience. Tourville explained, “Seeing the person, getting to know them, and experiencing their emotions through body language and expressions adds depth to our storytelling.”
The Healing Voices Project is proud to announce its official non-profit status under 501c3 (#93-2357377) and encourages community support and sharing the program to enhance its effectiveness to combat addiction.
The Healing Voices Project is hosted by Michael K. Tourville, a native of western Massachusetts and the author of Voices from the Fallen, and A Promise to Astrid. For more information, please contact Mike at healingvoicesproject@gmail.com or visit www.healingvoicesproject.org.
